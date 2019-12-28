Daleville head football coach Desmond Lett compares Warhawk running back star Jalen White to former Alabama running back Trent Richardson.
“I would say on a high school level he is more of a Trent Richardson type running back when Trent Richardson was at the University of Alabama,” Lett said Saturday afternoon.
“That is not the case now of course, but Trent (while at Alabama) was so strong, he would make other people not look as strong whenever he would go hit them, but he also had the ability to run around you. Jalen is the same way.”
White ran over and around people a lot this past season --- to the tune of an AHSAA state record 3,517 yards rushing with 48 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior averaged 319.7 yards a game and 16.2 yards per carry over 11 games, helping Daleville to a 7-4 record and the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
His efforts have led to plenty of accolades with the latest coming today from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. ASWA members named White one of three finalists for the Class 2A Back of the Year award.
The other finalists are Ohatchee senior running back Domonique Thomas and Collinsville senior quarterback Kaleb Jones. The winner will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 14 in Montgomery.
The ASWA released its finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year in all seven AHSAA classifications plus in the AISA. All the winners will be announced at the Jan. 14 banquet as will the state’s Mr. Football winner.
Daleville’s White was the lone player in the Dothan Eagle coverage area to be named a finalist.
White, who was named to the USA Today All-USA First Team on Dec. 19, didn’t just excel as a runner, but in other areas. Defensively, he racked up 65 tackles, 10 for losses, earned three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles (one for a touchdown) and had five passes broken up.
And just for kicks, he punted 13 times for a 35.1 yard average and returned five kicks for 146 yards (a 29.2 average per return).
He accounted for 322 total points off 49 touchdowns and 14 two-point conversions. The point total ranks second all-time in AHSAA history.
“He is an outstanding kid, a hard working kid,” Lett said. “Coming into the year, I knew his goals were high and he went out every day at practice and at every game to work and compete.”
After finishing 2018 with 1,651 yards, including a 300-yard performance in the state playoffs against Leroy, White exploded this season.
He opened the season with a 281-yard, four-touchdown performance against Elba and rarely slowed down. He rushed for more than 300 yards in six games, including a 465-yard, seven-TD performance against Geneva County and a 462-yard, eight-TD effort on just nine carries in just one half against Barbour County.
“Like I have said over and over again, him having nearly 300 yards in that first game of the season, I was thinking, ‘Hey, that is going to be one of his best games.’ But every week he strived to do better than he did the week before and he proved that,” Lett said.
Only Leroy in a playoff rematch in November slowed White down as the Bears held him to just 136 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. It was the lone game White didn’t reach 200 yards rushing.
Still he earned enough yards in the Leroy game to set the state record for rushing yards in a season, surpassing former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson (3,483 in 2014). White, though, earned his total in four fewer games than Henderson (11 to 15).
“I did not envision him rushing for 3,000 yards when the season started, but it didn’t take long for me to figure out, ‘Hey he has a chance (at 3,000),’” Lett said. “He never asked for that goal or to break that record. Later on in the year, coach (Blake) Garner and I began looking at his numbers and we saw that this kid was pretty close to setting records. For a kid that worked so hard, we said, ‘Hey, we have got to get it for him.’”
After a slow start, the Warhawk senior is getting more college interest from big-name schools with Florida and Florida State the most prominent. The recent coaching change at Florida State increased the Seminoles’ interest as new coach Mike Norvell and his offensive coordinator were looking at White while at Memphis. Tulane is another top school in the mix.
Below are the list of finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year as voted by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
CLASS 7A
BACK
Dee Beckwith, Florence
Sawyer Pate, Thompson
Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co.
LINEMAN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City
Demouy Kennedy, Theodore
CLASS 6A
BACK
Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Roydell Williams, Hueytown
LINEMAN
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals
Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing
Jaylen Swain, Oxford
CLASS 5A
BACK
Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy
Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
LINEMAN
Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove
Trent Howard, Briarwood
Joshua Myrick, Corner
CLASS 4A
BACK
Seth Brown, St. John Paul II
Jerry Burton, Priceville
Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville
LINEMAN
Will Breland, UMS-Wright
Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery
Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen
CLASS 3A
BACK
Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr.
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
LINE
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
BACK
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee
Jalen White, Daleville
LINEMAN
Arian Gregory, Luverne
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Eric Shaw, Reeltown
CLASS 1A
BACK
Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley
Kristian Story, Lanett
Tate Warr, Millry
LINEMAN
Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water
Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.
Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible
AISA
BACK
Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East
Jarvis Dancy, Bessemer Academy
Tyreshon Freeman, Autauga Academy
LINEMAN
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Christian
L.T. Overton, Bessemer Academy
Eli Richey, Southern Academy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.