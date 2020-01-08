Name: Dallas Howell
School: Enterprise
Sport: Basketball
Position: Forward
Coach: Rhett Harrelson
College: College of Southern Idaho
Coach: Jeff Reinert
Accomplishments: 2019 Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection. Was second-team All-State as a junior. In 33 games, he averaged 15.3 points (505), 8.3 rebounds (275), 2.5 blocks (82), 2.0 assists (66) and 1.5 steals (50). He shot 46.0 from the floor, 34.8 on 3-pointers (73-of-210) and was 69.3 percent at the foul line (52-of-75). He helped Enterprise finish 24-9 and reach the regional finals. Last spring the 6-foot-6 Howell suffered a knee injury that required surgery and forced him to miss all of summer and the first month of the season.
On signing: It’s great just being able to relax and play my game like I’ve always wanted to play it, instead of trying to prove something. I know I have something in my future and I can have fun with it.
Why CSI? We just thought it was the best fit for me. It’s a junior college, so it’ll be a chance to boost my recruitment back up after this injury and prove that I can still play.
What was their recruiting process like? They really got interested when I got hurt and everything because they knew I might go with them. They have a great community (Twin Falls), a great basketball program. My family and I went on a visit this past weekend. It was just an amazing experience, seeing how the community really gathered around the basketball program. I feel like it will really help my (Division I) recruitment.
You signed on your visit? Yes. They played a game and I really liked their style. It fits my game. After that, I went out to eat with the team and everybody was really cool. The next day they took us to the falls – which is beautiful. Twin Falls is actually right next to a canyon. It’s beautiful landscape out there. It was snowing the day we went – one of the prettiest things I’ve seen.
How is your knee? My knee feels great, feels strong. Last game I felt like I moved really well. It was one of my best games moving, so I feel it’s finally coming together. We just have to keep ice on it. It still swells a good bit.
How is your conditioning? I had been conditioning for a while before, but there’s nothing that can really prepare you for basketball conditioning other than playing games. We just had to work my minutes up from the first couple games. I feel fine now.
How have your teammates been? They have been awesome. They stayed with me through the whole thing, kept me positive about it. Everybody’s just really happy to have me back. It’s great to be playing next to them.
Was there a low point for you? There were a couple. It wasn’t really during the summer. It was when they first started practice. That one hurt, just sitting there watching them go through something I couldn’t do. And then the first game was rough.
And now that you’re back? It just feels great being back doing what I love. There’s no feeling like it.
Harrelson on Howell: CSI is getting a worker, a gym rat. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He’s a great offensive rebounder, a knock-down shooter and can post up. But he’s an even better person. He’s a great person, a great teammate, a guy that’s going to live in the gym and only continue to get better. CSI is getting a winner.
