The coronavirus may have halted sports in the state and throughout the country, but it hasn’t stopped Geneva County standout running back Emmanuel Henderson from racking up offers to play college football at the highest level.
Henderson, who will be a junior this fall, has received four major college offers since the COVID-19 shut down sports in mid-March. The four raise his total scholarship offers from Division I programs to 14, including nine from Southeastern Conference teams.
“It is still good,” Henderson said. “I got a couple more offers when the coronavirus started. It is still going good.”
The latest offer came less than two weeks ago on April 8 from the University of Southern California, 33 hours and 2,177 miles from Henderson’s high school home in Hartford. It is the furthest school to offer him.
“It definitely surprised me,” Henderson said of the USC offer. “It is like, ‘Wow, my name is going across the country.’”
The other post COVID offers have come from Michigan (March 24), Arkansas (April 2) and Virginia Tech (April 6) for Henderson, who said he will not make a college commitment until his senior season in 2021.
Overall, he has received offers from every SEC school except LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Ole Miss. However, Geneva County head coach JimBob Striplin feels national champion LSU might eventually offer.
“LSU hasn’t offered yet, but he – Kevin Faulk, LSU’s running backs coach – has been to visit twice,” Striplin said. “Emmanuel was actually on his way (over to Baton Rouge) the day they cut all the (recruiting) travel. He was scheduled to go to visit LSU. I am pretty confident they will be willing to offer. They just haven’t yet.”
Penn State and Southern Miss have also offered Henderson, who accounted for 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns on 203 touches this past season at Geneva County, including 1,996 yards and 32 TDs rushing. He also tied an AHSAA state record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Many other major schools have expressed interest in the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Henderson, who is only 16 and likely to grow more in the next two years. One of those, Striplin said, is Clemson, the national champion in 2016 and 2018.
“Clemson is really interested,” Striplin said. “I have given them his high school transcript at their request.”
Striplin expects Henderson will be a full qualifier academically.
The offers could ramp up in the fall when the recruiting will intensify. College coaches are not allowed to contact a student-athlete recruit until Sept. 1 of his junior year, as mandated by NCAA rules in all sports. They can contact his high school coaches and the student-athlete can contact the college coaches prior to that time.
With two more seasons left in his high school career, Henderson is in no rush to name his future college destination. In fact, he says he hasn’t even narrowed his choices down.
“No sir, not yet,” Henderson said if he had a top-five. “I am still keeping my options up.”
Striplin said his star football player is still in a fact-finding mode.
“Right now, he is just trying to get a good feel for everybody and get to know as many coaches as he can,” Striplin said. “That is the right way to go about it – learn as much as you can about every institution that is interested in you.
“After you collect all that information and you get to know the staff, from there it is a matter of finding out where you feel the most comfortable and where you fit in the best. Right now, he is still in the informational gathering process.”
Henderson indicated he had three major factors when evaluating college programs.
“What kind of academic programs they have, the coaching staff and does it feel like home when you go there,” Henderson said.
Striplin calls Henderson, who is also a basketball standout at GCHS, a “rare” athlete and compares his physical gifts to former Florida State All-America wide receiver Peter Warrick.
“It is a rare occasion you have a kid like this,” Striplin said. “One of his greatest assets is his vision. He sees what is happening in front of him two steps before everybody else does, so he already has a mental advantage on people who are trying to tackle him.
“The thing that separates himself from anybody else who can do that is he can actually get to the spot on the field that he needs to get to because he has such a great burst of speed and the quickness on top of that to elude tacklers that are trying to corral him.”
Henderson talks a lot of his recruiting through Striplin. The Geneva County coach is a former walk-on quarterback at Auburn who has been through the recruiting process multiple times, including with his daughter, basketball star Karoline who recently committed to Tennessee.
“Right when he started getting recruited, I had several conversations with him about what to expect and how to handle it,” Striplin said. “When we were in school, we talked every day because he was in my class. The last few weeks, we haven’t seen each other obviously (because of the COVID-19 shutdown), but we still talk once a week.”
Last fall, Henderson made visits to Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina on a football Saturday. He plans to visit many more this season and in his senior year.
In talking with college coaches, Henderson said he has been surprised at how much communication goes on. He added he has found most coaches to be like normal everyday individuals.
“You talk to them a lot and you have to build a relationship,” Henderson said. “It amazes me how much we talk to the coaches. Everybody thinks they are like big people (stars) but when I talk to them it is just like a regular coach I am talking to.”
While the country is mostly shut down because of coronavirus, including schools and gyms, Henderson has been busy working out at home in the backyard in running and agility drills and also lifting weights several days a week with his cousin, University of Alabama signee Javion Cohen of Central of Phenix City.
He was already looking forward to Geneva County’s football season in a couple of months.
“Staying healthy,” Henderson said when asked about his main goal. “Try to lead the team to as many wins as we can get and make a playoff run and get a state championship.
“I just want to be a great teammate. That is what I mainly want to focus on.”
