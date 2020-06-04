After contemplating the move for a while, Donny Gillilan met with the Rehobeth football team on Wednesday night and told them he was stepping down as head coach.
“This wasn’t an easy decision, but it wasn’t a knee-jerk either,” Gillilan said. “It was something that I had been dealing with for some time.
“A couple of the kids were asking what was wrong, and it’s probably easier if there is something wrong, because this is not that kind of decision.
“Basically, it’s just a personal decision that has a lot of very hard consideration and thoughtful prayer that it’s part of God’s plan for me to move on and leave this program for somebody else to take and run with what we had started and build on it.”
Gillilan led the Rebels to a 7-3 record this past season and into the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. A year earlier, Rehobeth went 0-10 in Gillilan’s first year in charge.
For the big turnaround last season, Gillilan was named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Coach of the Year.
“From top to the bottom it’s been great,” Gillilan said. “That bunch last year will always have a special place in my heart, and really the year before. That 0-10 bunch was a special bunch also to endure that and come back like they did.
“So often there are underlying issues, but there just is not. I’m not mad at anybody and nobody did anything. I believe coaches have a shelf life. Whether it’s a short one or a long one, you don’t ever know. But I believe we know when it’s time, and it was just time.”
Gillilan spent three years as the Rebels’ quarterbacks coach before taking over as head coach when Frankie Clark retired after the 2017 season. From 2010-2013, Gillilan had led the Wicksburg football program.
Telling his players of the decision was tough.
“Football is a very emotional sport and you build that bond and that relationship with those guys,” Gillilan said. “We really became a very close team over the last couple of years.
“We had a lot of hills and valleys. The tough times make you strong and tighten you up. This was a tight bunch. You could tell by the way they played last year, because they played team football. There was no any particular kid worried about his numbers or what he was doing. They were very unselfish and a very team-oriented environment, which is what I love.
“Our kids bought in and their work ethic is just so admirable. I have a group of assistant coaches that I could talk to you a week about how great they were.”
While he resigned as head football coach at Rehobeth, Gillilan remains employed as a teacher and isn’t sure what his next step may be. He has led the strength and conditioning program at Rehobeth and is certified to teach social studies and P.E.
“I believe God has a plan and it’s just my job to figure out what I have to do to fulfill his plan,” Gillilan said. That’s kind of where I’m at. Right now I’m planning on staying here in a teaching capacity.”
Gillilan believes he’s leaving the football program in good shape for whoever is chosen to take over.
“I feel good about the program and where we’re leaving it,” Gillilan said. “I kind of feel like we’ve got it back on solid ground. Everybody is getting a late start this year, so it’s still kind of a level playing field in that regard for somebody coming in. They’re not really going to be that far behind.”
Rehobeth principal Mike Linder said assistant coach Michael Stevens would be in charge of the football program until a new head coach is named.
