Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling teams improved to 4-0 after beating Slocomb and Pike Road Monday night at Patricia Lanes.

The Wolves girls bowled a 959 while Slocomb had a 900 and Pike Road 593. In the boys match, Dothan had an 1105, Slocomb 979 and Pike Road 971.

Leading the Dothan girls were Natalie Turner with a 128 and Ellie Smith with a 125. Mackenzie Stewart had a 119, Brianna Addison a 109 and Jalia Fleming a 103.

The Dothan boys were paced by Chase Allsup with a 166, Landon Conrad a 160, Jace Dyer a 157 and John Price Reed a 154. Layton Kinsey rounded out the scoring with a 100.

Slocomb finished runner-up, beating Pike Road in both girls and boys and losing to Dothan.

The Slocomb boys were led by Trevor Clark with a 156 and Asael Morin with a 142. Jamey King added a 126 and Isai Morin a 123. The Slocomb girls were led by Jessica Hollis with a 117. Ava Wilson, Graci Phillips and Jammie Sanchez were also close behind at 113, 112 and 111, respectively.

