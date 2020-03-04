Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THURSDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, SOUTH GEORGIA, AND THE INTERIOR FLORIDA PANHANDLE. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY. TWO TO FIVE INCHES HAVE ALREADY FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES FORECAST WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * WITH RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL IN FEBRUARY, AREA SOILS ARE SATURATED AND THE HEAVY RAINFALL RATES COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&