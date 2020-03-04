Dothan 10, Andalusia 1: Alan Flores had four goals and Keegan Dutton had five assists in the Wolves' win Tuesday night.
Wolensky St. Jean, Oscar Castro, Matt Cole, Joahan Garibay, Noah Donner and D'Angelo Hearns each added a goal.
Castro added two assists, while Flores and Gasper Hernandez each had an assist.
JV Boys soccer
Dothan JV 11, Andalusia 0: William McCarthy had four goals and one assist to lead the way.
Isaac Price had three goals and two assists. Tanner Clayton had two goals and Ciro San Miquel had one goal. Wesley Farmer and Antonio Briseno each had two assists.
Stryker Wylly had the shutout in goal.
