wovles
Rose, Regina

Dothan boys 2, Prattville 2 (tie): Oscar Castro and D'Angelo Hearns both scored one goal with Alan Flores earning two assists for Dothan in the tie.

JV Boys

Dothan 1, Prattville 0: William McCarthy scored the match's only goal. Stryker Wylly recorded a shutout in goal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments