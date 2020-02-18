Dothan boys 2, Prattville 2 (tie): Oscar Castro and D'Angelo Hearns both scored one goal with Alan Flores earning two assists for Dothan in the tie.
JV Boys
Dothan 1, Prattville 0: William McCarthy scored the match's only goal. Stryker Wylly recorded a shutout in goal.
