The signature of Johnny Oppert is now permanently inscribed on both sides of the Dothan Civic Center court in big, bold letters.
“When I came down here and saw that, I was just mystified,” said Oppert, who got a sneak peek of the inscription earlier this week.
On Thursday during a ceremony at halftime of the Dothan versus Carroll game on the first night of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, Oppert got a well-deserved standing ovation from the big crowd in attendance. Oppert then waved in acknowledgement of the fans while standing among family and friends on what will now be forever known as Johnny Oppert Court.
Several months ago, the tournament committee and sponsors came up with the idea of honoring Oppert, the Wiregrass basketball coaching legend who has served as tournament director of the Hoops Classic since it originated 14 years ago.
During the bracket draw of the 16-team tournament in early December, Oppert was informed this year’s event would be played in his honor for his years of dedication to the annual tournament.
Little did he know the basketball court would carry his name until this past Monday when organizers of the event decided it would be best to give Oppert a little advance notice.
“We decided to bring him in and let him see it so he wouldn’t be so overwhelmed in front of a huge crowd,” tournament coordinator Rhonda Kirk said.
“There were five or six folks who are important to him that showed up and we brought him in and walked him down there and asked him what he thought.
“He got pretty emotional, rubbing his head and all. He said he didn’t deserve the honor, but he was really gracious, appreciative and overwhelmed.”
To get his signature for the court inscription, Kirk got Oppert to sign a basketball that she said would be given out as an award during the tournament.
“I went to see Rhonda to pick up some tickets and she said, ‘Sign this ball.’ She took the signature off that ball and turned it into that,” Oppert said, proudly looking down on the court before the start of the second game on Thursday.
Oppert spent 27 years as basketball coach at Wallace College, 12 at Houston Academy, four at Wicksburg High and two at Girard Junior High. He is a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.
