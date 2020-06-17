Jessica Noble will be part coach, part fan Thursday when the Dothan Diamond Classic Senior Sendoff softball doubleheader is held at the Westgate Softball Complex.
The two five-inning games are the brainchild of Rhonda Kirk, the Westgate Softball Complex director who wanted to give some of the top senior softball players in the area a proper sendoff after their seasons were cut short due to COVID-19.
Noble, of Dothan High, will join Dale County coach Nicole Dutton to lead one team, while Wicksburg’s Nathan Rainey and Geneva’s Brent Johnson will coach the other.
The players come from 16 teams that were scheduled to play in the Dothan Diamond Classic this spring, which was also cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will also be a Home Run Derby led by former Dothan High and Auburn University star Kasey Cooper to open the event at 4 p.m. The winner of the derby, comprised of players who signed up from the two rosters, will receive a new bat.
The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. after the players are recognized with their parents prior to the start of the first game.
For Noble, it will be a final chance to coach three of her players – Jaala Torence, KJ Braswell and Sara Harper – and a chance to cheer on two other Dothan players on the opposing team – Emily Sellers and Mackenzie Stewart.
“Definitely after coaching them for six years and seeing them on the other side of the diamond – that’s going to be a weird feeling,” Noble said of Sellers and Stewart. “But it’s going to be fun, too. They were disappointed we weren’t all going to be together, but they’re excited to get out there.”
Ten schools will be represented. Dothan, Ariton and Ashford have the most representatives with five each, while Wicksburg, Providence Christian and Cottonwood have three each. Geneva and Slocomb have two players each and Rehobeth and Dale County one each for the games.
The other six tournament teams — Enterprise, Eufaula, Headland, Houston Academy, Geneva County and G.W. Long — either had no seniors or had seniors with previous commitments.
The four coaches are representatives from the top four teams in last year’s Dothan Diamond Classic.
Both teams went through a practice session on Tuesday night.
“It was fun and a very relaxed setting,” Noble said. “The girls and the coaches were happy to be out there.”
While Noble expects the competitive nature of the players to show, she said the coaches shared a message with the players about having fun.
“We told them, ‘We all want to win, but we really want you to have fun and enjoy the experience. At least now you know this is your last time, whereas back in March we didn’t know that. So just enjoy the moment, don’t be nervous and just have fun.’”
Noble is thankful for Kirk pulling the game together and being a strong supporter of softball in the area for years.
“This is something she wanted to do as soon as we had the pandemic and we knew our season was going to be over with,” Noble said. “She’s done all of the legwork and done a lot for the girls and the game of softball in the Wiregrass.
“A lot of our growth we can owe to Rhonda and her dedication to these young ladies. That’s one of the things we talked about to the girls is to definitely show appreciation to Rhonda, because even when you’re doing something like this, it still comes with its headaches. She’s trying her best to please everybody and for everyone to have wonderful experience.”
Admission to the Senior Sendoff is free. However, fans, if they choose, can donate money toward expenses for the 2021 Dothan Diamond Classic in set up donation buckets.
Noble/Dutton roster: Emma Houston (Providence Christian), MaryLynn Solomon (Providence Christian), Emma Williams (Providence Christian), Hannah Jenkins (Cottonwood), Jacey Algarin (Cottonwood), Liz Rodebaugh (Dale County), Jaala Torrence (Dothan), KJ Braswell (Dothan), Sara Harper (Dothan), Jade Kelly (Slocomb), Harleigh Sims (Slocomb), Darian Bell (Ashford), Madeline Ezell (Ariton), Lilli Coker (Ariton), Morgan Snell (Ariton).
Rainey/Johnson roster: Stephanie Schoonover (Rehobeth), Claire Aplin (Ashford), Hanna Dean (Ashford), Maddie Ard (Ashford), Maddie Brown (Ashford), Shelby Holland (Wicksburg), Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg), Hannah Snellgrove (Wicksburg), Emily Sellers (Dothan), Mackenzie Stewart (Dothan), Tarynn Adams (Cottonwood), Jayden Thornton (Ariton), Robin Tomlin (Ariton), Chloe Nance (Geneva), Destynie Blythers (Geneva). Victoria Albertson of Wicksburg is on the roster but won’t play due to injury.
