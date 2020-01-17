The Dothan Wolves girls bowling team won their opening bracket match Friday at the South Regional in Mobile, earning a spot to next week’s state tournament in Pelham.
Dothan, the No. 7 seed among the 16 teams, defeated No. 10 seed Auburn 1,090 to 963. They lost in the second round to No. 2 seed Thompson 1,360 to 1,056, but not before earning the state tournament bid as one of the top eight teams at the regional.
The AHSAA State Tournament is Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.
The Dothan boys along with the Houston Academy girls and boys all fell short of qualifying for state, all losing in the opening round Friday. Dothan lost to Thompson 1,572 to 945, while the HA girls fell to Spain Park 1,186 to 870 and the Raider boys lost to Auburn 1,528 to 1,087.
The Dothan girls earned their win off strong performances in the three Baker Games, outscoring Auburn 472 to 353 after holding just an eight-pin lead (618-610) after the traditional round. The Wolves won the three Baker Games by scores of 127-96, 200-138 and 145-119.
Leading the Dothan girls in the traditional round were Makenzie Stewart with a 156, Rayleigh Thagard a 134 and Natalie Turner with a 129.
Against Thompson, Turner bowled a 157, Ellie Smith a 137 and Thagard and Stewart both had a 125. Jalia Fleming added a 115.
For the Dothan boys in the loss to Thompson, Andy Fusco had a 147 and Landon Conrad a 145 in the traditional round. Layton Kinsey added a 115 and Billy Fusco a 108.
In the Houston Academy girls loss to Spain Park, Marley Conner had a 137 score and Lucy Jeffcoat a 134 in the traditional round to lead the Raiders.
For the Raider boys against Auburn, Drake Vaudo had a 211 and Bryan Potter a 151.
