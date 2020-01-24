The Dothan girls bowling team’s trip to the state tournament ended in a first-round loss during bracket play Friday at the Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.
The Wolves lost to Stanhope Elmore 1,402 to 943. Makenzie Stewart led Dothan in the traditional round with a 150. Rayleigh Thagard followed with a 142 and Natalie Turner had a 135. Ellie Smith had a 109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.