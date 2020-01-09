Behind record individual performances by Landon Conrad and Lucy Jeffcoat, the Dothan boys and the Houston Academy girls bowling teams earned wins Thursday to secure postseason berths to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Mobile.
The Dothan boys beat Pike Road and Sidney Lanier and the HA girls beat Sidney Lanier during action at Montgomery’s Bama Lanes. The wins helped the two teams earn runner-up spots in the area.
The Dothan boys knocked down 1055 pins during its tri-match, downing Pike Road (789) and Sidney Lanier (758).
Conrad paced the effort with set a school record 227 in the traditional round. Billy Fusco followed with a 125, Chase Allsup a 118 and Andy Fusco a 105.
The HA girls bowled a 953 to outdistance the Poets’ 771. Jeffcoat set a girls program record with a 193 round. Marley Conner’s 133 total also powered the Raiders.
The Dothan girls and Houston Academy boys also won Thursday.
The Dothan girls earned a 952 to outscore Sidney Lanier (771) and Pike Road (689). Mackenzie Stewart paced DHS with a 150 and Rayleigh Thagard had a 147. Natalie Turner followed with a 120 and Ellie Smith 112.
The Houston Academy boys beat Sidney Lanier 989 to 750 as Bryan Potter bowled a 193 for the Raiders. Drake Vaudo added a 118.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.