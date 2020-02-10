Alexis Hudgens knocked down 3-pointers on three straight plays in the third quarter, helping the Dothan Wolves create some daylight against Carver of Montgomery.
Dothan maintained a comfortable cushion the rest of the way in taking a 59-48 Class 6A sub-regional win at the Dothan gym.
The Wolves (22-3) advanced to play at the Southeast Regional Tournament on Friday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. They will play Chelsea, a 61-51 winner over Russell County on Monday.
Leading just 24-21 two minutes into the third quarter, Hudgens got hot from the outside. She knocked down a 3-pointer to the right of the key and then on the ensuing Dothan possession, she drained a pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing.
After a Carver turnover, Hudgens drilled another 3-pointer, this one with a defender near her from the same right wing area, boosting the Wolves up 33-21.
The 3-point onslaught was part of a big third quarter for Hudgens, who had 13 of Dothan’s 20 points in the quarter.
Dothan increased the margin to 14 several times later in the period and pushed the advantage to 44-29 as the third quarter came to an end.
Carver made a brief spurt early in the fourth quarter to cut it to nine at 45-36, but Dothan hit 10-of-16 free throws in final 4:31 and got baskets from Brianna Reese and Hudgens to hold the Wolverines off.
Hudgens had a big night overall, scoring a game-high 28 points, including 21 in the second half. Reese added 15 points and KeKe Wilson and Amiyah Rollins had seven points each.
Carver was led by Mya Barnes with 18 points and Bre’Anna Rhoades with 12 points. Rhoades was also a strong presence on defense with several steals.
The Wolves got off to good start, seizing a 10-2 lead in the first five minutes after giving up an offensive putback to Carver’s Barnes in the opening minute.
Reese started a 10-0 run with a jumper in the lane plus a fastbreak layup after stealing a pass following a Carver defensive rebound.
Hudgens drained a 3-pointer off the right wing and added a fastbreak layup. Wilson hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 10-2 with 3:29 left in the quarter.
The Wolves finished the quarter up 13-6 and bumped the advantage to 10 in the opening minute of the second quarter on a 3-pointer in the right corner by Reese off an inbound pass by Hudgens.
After a free throw by Wilson inched the margin to 11, Carver went to a full-court press. While it didn’t yield many turnovers, it sped up the game and the Wolverines got several fastbreak layups, two from Aaliyah Ellis and one by Kristin Brown, during a 13-3 run to slice the Dothan lead to 20-19 with 2:28 left.
Two free throws by Naudia Bishop with 54.2 seconds left gave Dothan a three-point lead and Hudgens had a fastbreak layup with three seconds left after a Wilson steal to push the Wolves up 24-19 at intermission.
