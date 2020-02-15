Dothan’s Sirrell Reese finished sixth in the AHSAA Class 6A State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville following a loss Saturday morning.
Reese, a senior, lost to Chelsea’s Elliot Gage 21-5 in the fifth-place match on Saturday.
He advanced to the match-up after going 3-2 in the meet’s first two days.
He went 1-1 in Thursday’s opening day, losing to Oxford’s Chanceton Holifield on a second-period pin with 30 seconds left in the period and winning on a first-period pin with 51 seconds left over Gardendale’s Jeremy Simpson.
On Friday, he earned a second-period pin over Homewood’s Elias Trejo with 1:03 left in the period and a third-period pin with 20 seconds left over Muscle Shoals’ Canon Mellot before losing an 11-8 decision to Oxford’s Hollifield in the consolation semifinals.
Dothan teammate Jay Buntin went 0-2 at the tournament.
Behind Reese’s effort, the Wolves collected 12 points to finish tied for 28th with Decatur out of 37 teams at the meet.
