Dothan’s wrestling team beat Montgomery Catholic 42-28 and Houston Academy 48-30 and lost to Pike Road 42-36 because of two forfeits and also fell to Moody 59-24 and to St. James 54-24 during the Prattville Christian Duals Saturday.
Against Montgomery Catholic, Jonathan Medeiros (132-pound weight class) won on a second-period pin, Charles Fields (152) won on a third-period pin, Sirrell Reese (195) won on a second-period pin, while Jay Buntin (126), Destiny Richberg (138), Joshua Coleman (145) and Reggie Myhand (285) all won by a forfeit.
Versus Houston Academy, Buntin (126), Coleman (145), Fields (152) and Myhand (285) all won by first-period pins. Buntin beat Mason Crowder, Coleman defeated Jay Morris, Fields beat Krish Anand and Myhand defeated Reilly Harvin.
Donald Glenn (160), Garrett Holland (182), Reese (195) and Brandon Mitchell (220) all won by forfeits.
Against Pike Road, Dothan was tied going to the last individual match, but Pike Road’s Jake Bryant pinned the Wolves’ Alden Blackwell in the second period to give the Patriots the team win.
In that loss, Buntin (126) won on a third-period pin, Medeiros (132) on a second-period pin, Coleman (145) on a third-period pin, while Glenn (170), Holland (182) and Reese (195) all won on first-period pins.
Versus Moody, Fields (152), Glenn (160), Holland (182) and Reese (195) all won on first-period pins.
All four wins against St. James came by forfeits with Buntin, Glenn, Holland and Reese receiving those forfeits. Glenn won an exhibition match on a second-period pin.
