Dothan and Houston Academy bowling teams split during a dual match Thursday at Dothan Lanes with the Dothan girls and the HA boys earning victories.
The Dothan girls outscored Houston Academy 956 to 917, while the Raider boys, behind a strong Baker games at the end, pulled away to a 1048 to 1002 win.
Leading the Dothan girls were Ellie Smith with a match-high 144 and Rayleigh Thagard with a 126. Natalie Turner bowled a 114, Alyssa Gallion a 111 and Megan Henderson a 110.
For HA, Marley Conner had a 130, Sally Ann Underwood a 125, Leanne Potter a 122 and Lacy Jeffcoat a 114. Kendall Moore and Leah Kate Dumas combined on a 94.
In the boys match, Ian Kauffman, Bryan Potter and Colton Ash led the Raiders with a 131, 127 and 125, respectively. Drake Vaudo had a 116 and Kinion Fowler a 115.
For Dothan, Chase Allsup had a match-high 146 score, followed by Billy Fusco with a 128 and Landon Conrad with a 127. Connor Cook added a 114 and Jace Dyer a 107.
