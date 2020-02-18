MONTGOMERY - The Dothan Wolves girls basketball team’s first season fell one win short of a historic Final Four appearance.
The Wolves couldn’t keep pace with two-time defending regional tournament champion Opelika in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 67-51 win at Garrett Coliseum in the Class 6A Southeast Regional championship Tuesday afternoon.
Dothan ends its first season as a program after the consolidation of Northview and Dothan with a 23-4 record.
Opelika (27-6), under the direction of former Samson head coach Devin Booth, returns to the state semifinals for the third straight year. The Bulldogs play at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham Wednesday at 9 a.m. against top-ranked Hazel Green, the defending state champion.
“Going into the season, nobody thought we would be here,” Dothan head coach DiShon Benjamin said. “Just being honest, but they (people) didn’t think we would beat the teams we beat along the way. We beat a few top 10 ranked teams (Eufaula and Carver of Montgomery) to get here.
“I told the girls that this wasn’t the plaque we wanted,” added Benjamin, tapping the regional runner-up plaque in the postgame press conference. “But we made it to the Elite Eight. It is much better being here than at home.”
On Tuesday, Opelika’s veterans plus talented 5-foot-7 sophomore Haley Sanders were too much for Dothan.
“The core of Opelika has been together for three-four years and we have been together for three-four months and they had more firepower down the stretch than we did,” Benjamin said.
“They have played together for three-four years and they have been running the same system and coach Booth is good at what she does. She is a very good coach.”
Dothan, which played only five players in Friday’s regional semifinal win over Chelsea and predominately six players Tuesday, got fatigued in the second half, felt Benjamin.
After making 12-of-26 shots in the first half, including 6-of-12 in the second quarter, the Wolves hit just 9-of-35 in the final two quarters. In addition, they were 5-of-11 on 3-pointers in the first half, including hitting three straight early in the second quarter, but made only 3-of-14 in the final two quarters.
“Defensively, we got tired as our legs were not with us,” Benjamin said. “Some of the shots that we normally hit didn’t fall. Those threes didn’t drop (in the second half). The saying is you live by the three, you die by the three.”
Sanders, the tournament MVP, led Opelika with 30 points and 14 rebounds. She hit 13-of-17 shots from the floor and 4-of-10 at the foul line.
“We were hoping she would miss more, but she is an athlete,” Benjamin said. “She put that spin move on us (down low). She can play.”
Though a sophomore, Sanders was a key part of last year’s state runner-up team for Opelika.
“I thought she stepped up,” said Opelika’s Booth, who will coach her fifth team in the Final Four, which includes two while at Samson. “She scored around the basket, finished her shots and ran the floor.”
Opelika had three others score in double figures - Kaitlyn Bryant with 12 points, Claire Worthy with 11 and Ananda Hughley with 10. Bryant and Worthey added seven rebounds each as OHS held a 45-37 rebounding edge.
Senior Alexis Hudgens led Dothan with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Fellow seniors KeKe Wilson and Brianna Reese added 13 points each and Reese added seven rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Amiyah Rollins shared co-rebounding team high honors with eight boards.
Dothan’s Hudgens and Reese earned all-tournament team honors as did Opelika’s Bryant and Hughley. Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson also made the all-tourney team.
The Wolves and Bulldogs were tied at 28 at halftime, but Opelika got the fastbreak going in the second half to grab the lead and maintained control the rest of the way. The Bulldogs outscored Dothan 39-23 in the final two quarters, including 20-12 in the third period.
The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run to take the lead for good. Sanders scored on the fastbreak after a steal, Bryant on a nifty spin move off the right baseline, Hughley on a putback and Bryant off a layup off a nice pass from Hughley for OHS.
Wilson got Dothan close with a fastbreak layup and a 3-pointer, making it 38-35 with 2:44 left in the quarter, but Opelika surged to a 48-40 lead by the quarter break. Sanders scored on a give-and-go inbounds pass on a jumper in the lane and adding a free throw to end the quarter.
Dothan’s Hudgens made 1-of-2 free throws to start the final quarter, but Hughley scored on a fastbreak jumper in the lane to extend the Opelika lead to nine.
A Rollins layup cut it back to seven with 6:21 left, but that was close as Dothan could get as the Bulldogs scored 12 straight to open up a comfortable margin in winning going away.
Opelika seized control early behind offensive rebounding, grabbing a 12-5 lead with 2:52 left in the first quarter after nine straight points. The Bulldogs had seven offensive rebounds to that point, leading to five second-chance points.
Bryant capped the run with a 3-pointer off the fastbreak. Sanders, who had a double-double in the first half (15 points, 11 rebounds), added four points to run.
Dothan, though, bounced back and closed the gap to 14-12 at the quarter behind a Hudgens 3-pointer, a putback by Rollins and two Reese free throws in the final two minutes.
The Wolves surged into the lead early in the second quarter off three straight 3-pointers in the first minute and half to seize a 21-14 advantage. Reese, Hudgens and KeKe Wilson hit the threes.
Opelika, though, answered with a 10-0 run to wrestle the lead back at 24-21. Three offensive rebounds and a steal sparked the run. Sanders had six of the points, including four after offensive boards.
A 3-pointer by Reese tied it at 24 and the teams traded points the rest of the half to the 28 all tie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.