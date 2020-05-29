Veteran coach Emanuel Brown is on the move again and this time he’s leaving the Wiregrass to accept a job as the new boys basketball coach at Opelika High School.
Brown, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant to Larry Easterwood at Rehobeth after leading programs at Houston County, Dothan High and Abbeville, officially accepted the job on Friday to lead the Class 6A Bulldogs.
He replaces John Wadsworth, who left the Opelika program several weeks ago after the past 12 years in charge to become an assistant at Enterprise for boys basketball coach Rhett Harrelson.
“I’m just ready to get back into it,” Brown said of taking over as head coach. “I enjoyed my time with coach Easterwood. That’s going to be the hard part is leaving Rehobeth. They were really good to me.
“The whole faculty and staff from top to bottom was really good to me. They made this decision to leave very hard. Rehobeth is one of those schools if you get to go there and experience it, you never want to leave. That’s what makes this decision so tough.”
Brown has compiled a 307-124 record during 14 years as a head basketball coach.
In an Opelika City Schools press release on Friday, OHS principal Dr. Farrell Seymore said, “We welcome Coach Emanuel Brown to the Opelika High School family. His experience, leadership, and ability to connect with students and players will contribute greatly to Opelika’s rich basketball tradition.”
Besides being an assistant to Easterwood, Brown was the running backs coach for the Rebels’ football team, head junior varsity boys basketball coach and a physical education teacher.
Brown said being familiar with Opelika athletics director Mike Pugh was a drawing factor for him applying for the job. During Brown’s playing days at Northview, Pugh was basketball coach at Carroll.
“I remember him, so I reached out to him and applied and he called me in for an interview,” Brown said.
Brown said he went to Opelika for an interview on Tuesday and was offered the job on Friday morning.
“The Auburn-Opelika area is thriving and growing,” Brown said. “In Opelika, the community really stands behind and supports the school and that intrigued me the most. The school itself has great athletes, great kids there.
“They (officials) made me feel at home, and while I was there, just a sense of comfort came over me. It just felt right by being in the interview.”
Brown was also impressed with the facilities.
“It’s top-notch – one of the best in the state,” Brown said. “Their basketball arena is very impressive.”
Brown said he doesn’t really know much about the players in the basketball program that may be returning for the upcoming season.
“I have seen some film on them, but as far as knowing who’s returning, I don’t know yet,” Brown said.
Opelika will play in the same region as Eufaula, Russell County and Valley.
Brown began his coaching career at Beverlye Middle School in 1996 and got his first varsity head coach job at Houston County in 2004. He took over the Dothan High program in 2012 and left to become the Abbeville head coach in 2016 before moving on to Rehobeth for the past two years.
