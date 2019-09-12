Marquese Arnold threw touchdown passes to Cameron Jones, Braxton Hornsby and Paul Blackmon, powering Dothan Prep 9th grade to a 31-8 win over Marianna (Fla.).

Blackmon and Braxton Fluellen had TD runs and Carter Davis added a point after kick.

Fluellen had a 65-yard interception return to inside the 5 to set up a score.

