Marquese Arnold threw touchdown passes to Cameron Jones, Braxton Hornsby and Paul Blackmon, powering Dothan Prep 9th grade to a 31-8 win over Marianna (Fla.).
Blackmon and Braxton Fluellen had TD runs and Carter Davis added a point after kick.
Fluellen had a 65-yard interception return to inside the 5 to set up a score.
