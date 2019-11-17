The Dothan Wolves’ first wrestling venture featured runner-up finishes by Seth Torres and Reggie Myhand in the junior high division and a third-place finish by Michael Weber in the junior varsity division at the Gulf Shores JV/7th-9th Invitational Tournament Saturday.
Nine Dothan wrestlers competed overall, including eight newcomers to the sport, and six earned at least one win.
Myhand went 3-1 at the 285-pound weight class. After losing to Orange Beach’s Gunner McNeely, he won three straight matches, pinning Fairhope Junior High’s Spencer Davis, Gulf Shores Junior High’s Sam Schepker and Dothan teammate Brian Mitchell all in the first two minutes.
Torres opened with a pin of Daphne Junior High’s Hannah McNeese 1:22 into the match and followed with a pin over Daphne’s John Agee 3:05 into the match before losing on a first-period pin in the finals to Satsuma’s Nickolaus Brawdy.
Weber went 3-1 in the JV 160-pound class. After losing on a third-period pin to Satsuma’s Fisher Boykin, Weber pinned Fairhope’s Jack Marlow in the first period, Fairhope’s Trey Pittock in the second period and Daphne’s Tyler Smith in the first period.
In other JV results, Charles Fields went 2-2 in the JV 152-pound class, with a second-period pin over Robertsdale’s Raul Najarro and a third-period pin of Dothan teammate Joshua Coleman and losses on a late third-period pin to Baker’s James Burgess and a second-period pin to Baker’s Ryan Cooke.
Alex Wood, competing at 145 pounds, also won for the Dothan JV, pinning Fairhope’s Levi Weakley in the second period. Wood went 1-3 overall. Heath Robinson (126) and Coleman (152) went 0-2 at the meet.
In addition to Myhand and Torres in junior high action, Alden Blackwell went 1-3 at 130 pounds, earning a second-period pin over Daphne’s McNeese, while Mitchell was 0-4 at 285 pounds.
Dothan’s varsity starts the season Saturday at Russell County’s Trail of Tears Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.