The first Homecoming in Dothan Wolves history was a howling success from the start Friday night.
The Wolves struck for 42 points in the opening quarter, sparking a 56-13 win over the Godby (Fla.) Cougars at Rip Hewes Stadium.
The final three periods of play were shortened to eight minutes each after Dothan seized a 42-0 lead at the quarter break.
The Wolves improved to 6-2 on the season as they get set for next week’s region game against Sidney Lanier at Rip Hewes that will decide the Class 6A, Region 2 champion. The Cougars fell to 4-5.
Quarterback Jamal Lane threw for four touchdowns and ran for another and teammates Ty Webb and Jalen White added a rushing touchdown each in the first half, one the Wolves dominated, 49-0
The half ended with Dothan earning 14 first downs, 191 yards rushing and 156 passing with touchdowns on all seven possessions. The Wolves defense did its part as well holding the Cougars, who came in averaging 274.3 yards a game, to three first downs and 25 total yards in the opening two quarters.
Lane finished 6-of-8 passing for 156 yards with four touchdowns, all in the first half as he didn’t play in the second half. Bauer Sharp completed 6-of-11 for 37 yards in the second half.
Dothan scored on three straight offensive plays to build a 21-0 lead less than four minutes into the game, thanks to help from the Wolves defense.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, Dothan set up with good field position at the Godby 45. Five plays later, Lane, catching Godby in a blitz, fired a slant pass to Jayden Folmar for a 25-yard scoring strike. Brody Barnett, who would be a perfect 8-of-8 extra points in the game, added the PAT to make it 7-0 with 8:51 to go in the first quarter.
It didn’t stay 7-0 for long.
On the ensuing kickoff, Barnett hit a high blooper that the return man came up for and had it go off his upper body and to the ground for a fumble. Dothan’s Myron Bell recovered at the 27.
One play into the Dothan series, Lane faked a handoff to the middle and raced to the left end, working by a defender and blazing to the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown run. Barnett’s kick made it 14-0 with 8:32 to go in the quarter.
The 14-0 margin lasted 23 seconds.
On Godby’s first offensive play, quarterback Trey Fisher, the oldest son of former Florida State coach and current Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher, and the running back fumbled the exchange and the Wolves’ Preston Whitaker recovered at the 25.
A play later, Lane connected on a 24-yard TD pass to Zay Macon, who made a nice caught inside the pylon in the end zone, holding his toes in the turf before going out of bounds. Barnett’s kick made it 21-0 with 8:09 to go in the period.
Godby earned its initial first down of the game on its first play of the next series, a 13-yard pass to Trevale Caldwell from Fisher, but a bad snap resulted in a 12-yard loss and the Cougars had to punt three plays later.
The Wolves struck in five plays with Lane and Macon hooking up a 25-yard touchdown over the middle. Barnett’s kick extended the margin to 28-0 with 5:05 left.
The Wolves defense forced a three-and-out and a bad punt snap allowed Dothan to take over at the 24. For the third time in the game, the Wolves scored in one play — a 24-yard run off the left side by White, pushing DHS up 35-0 with 2:52 still left in the opening quarter.
After another three-and-out by Godby, Dothan scored in three plays with Webb racing up the middle on a 55-yard sprint to the end zone. Barnett added the kick to make 42-0 with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
With the game going to an eight-minute quarters, Dothan had only one second-quarter possession, but the Wolves marched 80 yards in 12 plays with it, capping it with a 37-yard Lane to Jabre Barber TD pass.
Barber, lined up in the slot, had one-on-one coverage and went straight down the field, catching the pass near the goal line. The extra point by Barnett was good, making it 49-0 with 23.1‘seconds left in the half.
The Wolves padded the margin to 56-0 with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Sharp fired a pass outside to Barber, who took it through traffic down the sideline and scored to complete a 10-yard scoring pass with 3:33 left in the third. Barnett added the point after kick.
The Cougars ruined the shutout on the ensuing kickoff as Jacquez Yant returned it 89 yards for a touchdown, pushing off a last defender inside the 10 to reach the end zone. Michael Hernandez booted the extra point, making it 56-7 with 3:11 to go in the third period.
The Wolves were forced to punt for the first time on the ensuing series, their eighth of the game, and the Cougars capitalized with an 11-play, 59-yard scoring drive against Dothan subs. Travion Evans scored on a 13-yard run. The point after kick bounced off the upright and was no good, leaving it 56-13 with 4:56 left.
