Not so long ago, Dothan High softball star and University of Alabama signee Jaala Torrence was shy, a bit awkward and uncomfortable with her size.
Kind of like an elephant in the room, or in this case a character named Eli, who is the subject of two children’s books the 17-year-old has authored.
“It kind of mirrored my younger self because I always was like bigger and taller than everyone in my class despite being the youngest,” Torrence explained. “He (Eli) is bigger than everyone in his class, but he learns how to love himself for who he is, not because of what he can do because of his size.”
Eli is an illustration of an elephant that tries to fit in with others despite feeling out of place.
Torrence can surely relate, though on Sunday afternoon the senior appeared at ease and spoke confidently about the recently released publications — Eli Makes Room and Eli Meets Someone New — during a book signing at the Courtyard by Marriott in Dothan.
“Eli is just the main character that experiences the different lessons that I portray about self-worth and body image,” Torrence said. “I love baby elephants — I think they’re really cute.”
Torrence has been a dominant pitcher on the softball field for years with a blazing fastball in the circle and a powerful bat at the plate.
Her talent for telling stories was discovered through a creative writing class during her junior year.
“It was one of my electives and my mom actually made me take the class,” Torrence said. “I wanted to take something else.”
The students had to write a rough draft for a book as a class assignment. Torrence read it to her young cousin, Zoe Jai, who really seemed to enjoy it.
The work caught the eye of her mother as well.
“When you are a mom of a teenager, it’s hard to stay involved in their lives,” LaToya Torrence said. “So I was like, ‘Show me what you are doing in this creative writing class.’
“I read the complete book online and I said, ‘Jaala this is great. I think this book has something valuable to say. It may not be valuable to adults, but to other kids that experience different things, I think it’s very valuable.’”
After completing the first book, the second one, Eli Meets Someone New, was written just weeks later.
“It’s just a testament of meeting new people who are different than you and having different backgrounds and just accepting them and realizing that not everyone is the same,” Torrence said of the second book. “People have different experiences that you might not know of and it’s just as important to always be kind and understanding to other people.”
Once both books were completed, the wheels were set in motion to see if a publisher would be interested.
Fannie Pierce of the locally-owned Rapier Publishing Company was.
“She had everything well thought out, so when she presented me the story, it was easy to work with,” Pierce said. “I do a lot of children’s books. When I first saw her concept, I loved it because what it talks about is making room and being secure in who you are.”
Jaala’s father, Jeff Torrence, is the principal at Faine Elementary School in Dothan and a former University of Alabama football player.
He’s proud of his daughter’s versatility.
“Her showing her creativity is just awesome,” he said. “It’s definitely a blessing to see the artistic side of her to show she can be more than an athlete.”
Jaala said playing softball has helped her come out of her shell over the years.
“I think it’s made me more open,” she said. “Even with my team, I’ve had find a way to be able to talk to other people and give advice to younger people. I think the sport has taught me more about life than I ever expected and I’m so grateful for softball.”
As for writing more in the future, Jaala is indecisive.
“I’m not sure, but I loved writing these two books and I love sharing them with other people,” Torrence said. “When I saw them (finished products), it was just a really amazing experience. I was so excited because I loved the way that they looked.”
A good crowd was on hand for the book signing on Sunday.
“The support I’ve gotten from the community is really great and I’m thankful for that,” Torrence said.
The books can be purchased a variety of ways, such as through Amazon and eBay.
Torrence said she can also be contacted at jaalatorrence1@gmail.com
