In a bowling match featuring two new teams, Dothan downed Slocomb in girls and boys action at Dothan Lanes Thursday.
The Dothan girls beat Slocomb 1102 to 900 and the Wolves boys beat the RedTops 1075 to 972.
Individually, the Dothan girls were paced by Ellie Smith with a 195 round and by Natalie Turner with a 157 score. Rayleigh Thagard had a 127 total and Jalia Fleming a 122. Brianna Addison added a 104.
For Slocomb’s girls, Graci Phillips had a 140 total and Jammie Sanchez had a 114.
In boys action, Dothan was led by Landon Conrad with a 173. Layton Kinsey with a 132, Chase Allsup a 131 and Jace Dyer a 127.
The Slocomb boys were led by Jamey King with a 167 and Asael Morin with a 120.
The match was the first for Dothan as a new school after the consolidation of Dothan and Northview. The latter had the sport last year. Slocomb picked up the sport this season and Thursday’s match was its first in the school’s history.
