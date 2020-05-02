There were times this past basketball season that Dothan High’s Angel Townsend considered giving up the sport.
“Basically around the middle of the season I had a downfall and I thought basketball was done for me,” Townsend said. “It was just rocky in December. I didn’t succeed and play well like I wanted to my senior year, but this is my second chance.”
Townsend, a 5-foot-10 center/forward for the Wolves this past season, has signed to continue her academic and basketball career at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham. She averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
“I visited back in February and met with the head coach and the assistant coach and had a workout up there,” Townsend said. “It’s a small and friendly community college and it seems like it will be a good building and bonding situation for me.
“The head coach seems very nice, but she seems strict. It looks like she won’t take anything but greatness, so that’s another reason I decided to go there.”
Lawson State coach Tiffany Frederick believes Townsend has the intangibles to be a success on the junior college level.
“The thing that we really liked as far as putting her through those workouts was her ability to make adjustments quickly,” Frederick said. “We look for coachable kids and she just picked up on things really quick.
“You can see the athleticism. She can jump. I told her, ‘You’ve got some springs.’ I think we’re a league where she can be really successful.
“Also they were a pretty successful program this past year, and we really look for kids with high-success rates that are used to working hard and used to a certain level of success. I like what she brings to our program.”
Townsend credits Dothan coach DiShon Benjamin for keeping her on track when she was struggling.
Benjamin said it was a combined effort.
“The coaching staff never gave up on her,” Benjamin said. “One of us talked with her weekly. Mistakes don’t define us; what happens after might.
“There were also people in the community looking out for her best interest. It was truly a ‘village’ moment.”
Townsend said the first year of the consolidation between Northview and Dothan went much better than she anticipated and is now thankful she was part of the first Dothan Wolves girls basketball program.
Dothan went 23-4 and made it to the championship game of the Class 6A Southeast Regional tournament in Montgomery before being eliminated.
“I honestly thought it would be terrible and was thinking, ‘Why are they doing this?’” Townsend said. “But we all actually got close and became more of a family than a team.
“I thought with the combining of the two schools it would just mess up and ruin my senior year, but it actually made it great.”
Townsend considers rebounding her strength on the basketball court and believes boxing out has been the key to that part of her game.
Benjamin likes her effort.
“Her motor sets her apart,” Benjamin said. “She was consistent. We knew what we were going to get from her every night.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has kept her from working out in gyms to stay in basketball shape, Townsend has been still getting plenty of work in.
“They’ve been sending me at-home workouts,” Townsend said. “We have to run miles every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. I’ve also been practicing on an outside court.”
