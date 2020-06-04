Talent on the basketball court was really never an issue for Brianna Reese, a Dothan High Wolves guard who signed this week to continue her academic and basketball career at Coastal Alabama (North) Community College in Monroeville.
“I think I met Brianna when she was in the seventh grade,” Dothan girls basketball coach DiShon Benjamin said. “I knew she had the talent to play."
It was helping her academically, along with improving her game on the basketball court, that would eventually lead to a scholarship.
Benjamin, who became the Northview High girls basketball coach in 2014 and was hired to lead the Wolves this past year when Northview and Dothan consolidated, has worked hard with Reese on and off the court.
“You know very well there have been a lot of talented people come through Dothan, and some of them don’t even get to the JUCO level,” Benjamin said. “So I try to make sure the girls understand the importance of not only their grades, but their ACT score.
“I’ve had to have those hard conversations with her. Some days I’ve told her she couldn’t come to practice because she had to go see Mrs. such and such or Mr. such and such and make sure she gets those classroom lessons done."
The dedicated work by Reese in the classroom and on the court is being rewarded.
"She's going to graduate Saturday and got accepted to Coastal North," Benjamin said of doing the job in the classroom and on the court.
Reese, a sharp-shooting guard who averaged 13 points as a senior and scored 968 in her career, accepted the challenge from Benjamin to improve in all phases.
“I have to give the props to coach Benjamin,” Reese said. “You see, my grades fell apart in the ninth grade. It was kind of hard keeping them up, but a coach like him, he kept pushing me. Then it just got better.”
Due to COVID-19, Reese never made a visit to Coastal Alabama as planned, but Benjamin sent film of her to the coaches of the school and it made a big enough impression for her to be offered the scholarship.
“I just know that last season didn’t go so great for them, so she (coach Mandee Armstrong) told me how they were looking for new players who run up and down the court as a point guard or shooting guard.
“I feel like I can make them like my high school family.”
Benjamin has no doubts that Reese can contribute quickly to Coastal Alabama.
“The more she played, she became a knockdown shooter,” Benjamin said. “A lot of times she’s in the corner and it’s a drive and kick (out pass). She got to the point to where she was almost shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line throughout the year.”
Reese has stayed sharp by practicing shooting at her home.
“I have a basketball goal, so I just shoot around some,” Reese said. “After graduation, I’m going to start working out more.”
