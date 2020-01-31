The first Senior Night for the Dothan Wolves basketball team was a resounding success Friday at the Dothan High gym.
Behind early aggressive pressure, the Wolves built a double-digit lead and maintained a comfortable margin in routing the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 85-59.
The Wolves improved to 14-5 as they get ready for the area tournament championship game Tuesday night at Eufaula. Abbeville fell to 14-9 on the season.
Dothan’s defense harassed the Jackets early and the Wolves capitalized to build the double-digit lead in the game’s first four minutes.
Utilizing a full-court press, Dothan earned four steals and forced three traveling violations, plus a bad pass out of bounds, for eight Yellow Jackets turnovers in the first three minutes.
The Wolves cashed in for a 13-0 lead with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.
Elijah Allen had three layups during the early surge, two coming after steals by Ben Patterson and Jabre Barber, respectively. The other Allen score was a driving layup off the left side.
Patterson had a driving layup on Dothan’s first possession and Chris Davis had a layup and free throw on another possession and added a layup after a nice Barber pass following a Barber offensive rebound for the other early points.
Tyrek Coleman ended Abbeville’s early drought with a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the period, but the Jackets continued to have turnover woes in the period. When the quarter ended with Dothan up 25-7, Abbeville had more turnovers (13) than shots attempts (12). They made only two of their field goal attempts.
Dothan, getting mostly layups, finished 10-of-20 shooting in the opening stanza.
The Yellow Jackets finished the game with 31 turnovers.
The Wolves pushed the margin to 19 three times in the early stages of the second quarter before Abbeville made a run, cutting the margin to 14 (36-22) with its press dealing Dothan fits.
Two steals off the press by Deven Mills and one by Coleman were turned into points by Jayven Anderson.
Dothan’s James Pouncy Jr., though energized the Wolves in the half’s final two minutes with an 8-2 run that helped built the margin to 20.
Pouncy delivered a pass on a nice give-and-go from the lane area to Jayden Folmar for a layup then he fed Davis for an alley-opp slam. On the following series, Pouncy drove the right sideline and put down a two-handed slam. He added a putback on the next series to finish the sequence.
A layup by Maratvious Glanton in the final seconds cut Dothan’s lead to 44-26 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets cut the margin to 12 (45-33) early in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Coleman and a bank shot by Mills. The margin was 13 with 5:54 left when Dothan began to pull away for good behind a 19-7 run that was highlighted by four 3-pointers, two from Pouncy and one each by CJ Shackleford and Dylan Glover.
The Wolves led 68-42 after three quarters. After a turnover-plagued fourth quarter by both teams, Dothan finished with the final 26-point win.
Glover, behind five 3-pointers, led Dothan with 17 points. Allen followed with 12. Pouncy finished with 10 and Davis had nine as 12 Wolves scored in the win.
Coleman had 18 points to lead Abbeville. Tae Glanton added 12 and Anderson had nine.
Both teams now prepare for the area postseason tournament. Dothan travels to Eufaula for the Class 6A, Area 3 Tournament championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Abbeville, meanwhile, plays Ariton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 2A, Area 5 Tournament at Barbour County.
Dothan girls 80, Abbeville 41: In their first year as a program, the Wolves reached the 20-win plateau, downing Abbeville in the regular-season finale, 80-41.
The Wolves (20-3) came out aggressively on defense and on fire shooting from outside, building a quick double-digit advantage. The defense earned numerous steals, leading to fastbreak layups. When they didn’t get the fastbreak, they usually hit 3-pointers outside.
The Wolves finished with a season-high 15 3-pointers, accounting for 56 percent of their scoring. Brianna Reese led the onslaught with seven treys. Keke Wilson knocked down four 3-pointers and Mikail Williams had three. Alexis Hudgens added the other 3-pointer.
Dothan hit nine 3-pointers in the first half, accounting for 27 of their 42 halftime points. Five of the treys came from Reese, who had 21 first-half points. Wilson and Williams added two 3-pointers each in the opening half.
Dothan led 21-7 at the quarter break, 42-20 at halftime and 63-31 after three quarters.
Reese finished with a game-high 27 points and Wilson followed with 19 to pace Dothan. Williams added 11 points.
Abbeville (7-15) was led by Madisen Grimsley with 18 points. JaMya Glover added 13 points.
Both teams now gear up for the area postseason tournament. Dothan, ranked ninth in the state, hosts No. 5 ranked Eufaula in the Class 6A, Area 3 Tournament championship on Monday at 7 p.m. Abbeville faces Ariton in the semifinals of the Class 2A, Area 5 Tournament Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Skipperville.
