Wolensky St. Jean scored two goals in leading Dothan to an 8-1 win over Andalusia in boys varsity soccer on Thursday night.
Keegan Dutton, Alan Flores, Oscar Castro, Arya Patel, Jose Aguilar and D’Angelo Hearns each had one goal.
Matt Cole, Gasper Hernandez, Julian Whaley, Noah Danner and Castro each had an assist.
Dothan JV boys 10, Andalusia 0: William McCarthy scored three goals to lead the way.
Tanner Clayton, Isaac Price, Wesley Farmer, Antonio Briseno, Levion Grantham, Levi Thomas and Colton Payne each added goals.
Farmer had two assists and McCarthy and Price each had one assist.
Stryker Wylly and Alessio Nuzzo combined in goal for the shutout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.