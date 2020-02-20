The rally cry of the Dothan Wolves boys soccer team of “Burn the Boats” is taken from the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire in 1519 by Hernan Cortes.
“The night before his troops set out to try and conquer this thing, he ordered them to set all of their ships on fire,” Dothan coach J.D. Atkins said. “So what it is, is kind of a signal of there’s no turning back; there’s no other option. We’re gonna go for it and we’re going to win, or we’re going to die trying.
“We come from a lot of different places and a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of us don’t know each other, but we’ve got to leave all of that behind, let it go, and we’re going to move forward in one direction.
“And quitting, and surrendering and any excuses — there’s no option for that. If you’re not bought in and you’ve not burned your boat, then you’re not going to be a part of our program.
“So that’s kind of been our rallying cry.”
Atkins was approved as the first Wolves boys soccer coach in late August. He’s a 2012 graduate of Opelika High School, where he played soccer and football. After graduating Auburn University, Atkins was the head soccer coach and an assistant football coach at Central-Phenix City for a year. He then spent a year at Dadeville as an offensive coordinator before being hired at Dothan as offensive line coach for football and now boys soccer coach.
With being approved as soccer coach so late in the summer, Atkins knew bringing players together to form a new team through the consolidation of Northview and Dothan High could be challenging.
It started with meetings in October to see who would be interested in playing. He and assistant Chael Pridgen then held tryouts later that month to form the varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams.
“Right after tryouts in October, we started going three days a week with our offseason program, which is called Wolf Days,” Atkins said. “We took all 40 kids who are in the varsity and JV program and split them up into six different teams.
“Each team was led by two seniors and they get points based off attendance, they get points based off grades, discipline, competitions at off-season training — we give them points for everything.
“Through those, you really get to see the kids and how they interact, how they handle pressure, how they compete and get after it.”
Atkins said there was never any trouble with the players meshing as a unit after being rivals before the schools merged.
“A lot of them haven’t played together before, so it takes a minute and we’re kind of working those kinks out now,” Atkins said. “But no, we haven’t had any issues.”
Dothan started the year with two straight wins — 6-2 over Baldwin County and 5-1 over Murphy — in the Southern Shootout Tournament in Foley.
“That was kind of the measuring stick for us and I wanted to see how they responded against some really good competition,” Atkins said. “Our kids really answered the bell. They came out, they weren’t scared of anybody and they got after it.”
Since then, the Wolves have played two ties against Prattville and another against Fairhope.
Three senior captains — midfielders Matt Cole, Keegan Dutton and defender Arya Patel — have proven strong leaders in the early season.
“Really our biggest competition right now is ourselves and learning how to play with each other and learning how not to make mental mistakes and learning how to clean up how we play the game,” Atkins said.
The Wolves get their biggest challenge of the season thus far when they travel to play Enterprise tonight at 7 p.m.
“I’ve watched a little bit of tape on them so far,” Atkins said of Enterprise. “They’ve got a really rich soccer history state-wide. When I was in school myself, they were in our region and we were constantly playing them.
“We’re looking forward to seeing where we are at against them and hopefully taking another step forward in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.