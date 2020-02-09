The Dothan boys soccer team finished off a season-opening tournament with a 3-0 record, capping it with 5-1 win over Murphy on Saturday during the final day of the Southern Shootout in Foley.
Alan Flores had two goals and an assist and both Keegan Dutton and Oscar Castro had a goal and an assist each. D’Angelo Hearns earned the other score for the Wolves.
Dothan beat Baldwin County 6-2 and beat Fairhope in a penalty kick shootout 3-2 after a scoreless tie between the two at the Southern Shootout in Foley on Friday.
