Call it a rivalry rebranded.
High school football teams from Dothan and Enterprise have met on the football field 88 times back to 1913.
Those names, sort of, will do so again tonight – with two big differences.
For the first time since 1978, the two will play as community against community as it did for 60-plus years before Dothan was broken into two high schools with Northview forming in the last year of the 1970s. Dothan is now back as one school after this year’s consolidation of Northview and Dothan high schools.
But instead of the old Dothan Tigers, it’s the Dothan Wolves that will battle Enterprise tonight at Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium.
Following the upcoming AHSAA reclassification, Dothan, a current Class 6A program, is expected to join Enterprise as a Class 7A program next year and the two will likely become region rivals in future years as the two schools were for so many years before 2014.
Despite all that, Dothan first-year head coach Smitty Grider said his players didn’t seem to have a “rivalry” type edge in practice this week, though that could change in the future.
“To be honest, we have talked (to the kids) about how this will become our natural rivalry, and that we are the two largest schools in the area and we will be in the region with them next year, but really I think it is like another week and another game and a typical week of practice,” Grider said.
Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington, who is in first year with the Wildcat program, said those in the City of Progress have made it clear to him about the rival school, especially those who have followed the Wildcats for decades.
“I know that that is the rivalry,” Darlington said. “Just being around the program (since May) and being around people, you know that is the rivalry, there’s no doubt about that. With it being consolidated into one school that will make them better I am sure. You have doubled up your talented right away. I am pretty sure they will be in our region next year, so it should be a good rivalry for years to come.”
Dothan enters this year’s game with a 3-2 record, including a 43-27 win over Russell County last week. Enterprise brings a 2-3 mark in the game, alternating wins and losses with last week a 28-14 loss to Prattville.
“Obviously, they are real talented,” Darlington said of Dothan. “They have doubled the talent that either Northview or Dothan had last year. They score a ton of points (37.4 per game) and have some really good players. They have a proven coach who has been successful in Alabama through the years. They are definitely a program to be reckoned with every year I am sure from now on.”
Dothan’s Grider said despite the up-and-down swings in the record, the Wildcats have gotten better every week in their performance.
“They have improved every week,” Grider said. “They are playing pretty good right now. They gave Prattville a tough game the other night and Prattville is definitely one of the better teams in 7A.
“Offensively, they are getting better. I know they have a lot of guys banged up, but even the ones they are putting in for them are having success. They also did a good job of limiting Prattville’s offense as their defense is playing better.”
Injuries have, in Darlington’s words, “decimated” Enterprise, especially on offense where most have occurred. Included among the injured so far have been senior running back/safety Josh McCray, who was getting preseason looks from SEC schools, and freshman running back Mykel Johnson.
With exception of a preseason broken foot to linebacker Tanner Rogers, none of the injuries are considered season-ending ones, said Darlington, but are ones that have kept players out here and there. Most players are week-to-week, he said.
Through it all, Darlington feels Wildcat players have been battling tough in games.
“Last week, we played two JV backs the whole game and one of them got hurt, so now we are down to pulling backs off the freshman team, so we don’t have many weapons that are healthy,” Darlington said. “As far as how we are playing, we are playing hard and trying to be tough, but we are outgunned right now because of injuries.”
The Wildcat coach said the injuries have put EHS behind in development during his first year, but not too far off. He was especially encouraged by last week’s effort against Prattville.
“We wanted to be undefeated,” Darlington said, referring to team preseason goals. “That is not to say we are cocky or thought we were, but your goal is to win every game. Now looking at it realistically because of what we have, we should be 3-2. We shouldn’t have lost the first one (to North Miami Beach, Fla.). We had a 19-point fourth-quarter collapse. Auburn is better than us and Prattville is better than us.
“What is strange is we were at full speed at Auburn and they beat us 44-0 whereas against Prattville we had barely had enough players to have an offense and we battled tougher. I thought we played better with less qualified personnel against Prattville than against Auburn.”
The Wildcats, Darlington said, will get senior defensive lineman Larry Magwood back in the lineup tonight.
“Larry Magwood, who we thought would be our best defensive player, is yet to take a snap as long as I have been at Enterprise High School from May on, but he will be back this week,” Darlington said. “Hopefully with him being back it will help in some small way.”
The Wolves enter with wins in three of the last four games with a hiccup against Park Crossing in the mix.
“I feel like we have gotten better every week, especially on the defensive side and in the kicking game,” Grider said. “We have been pretty good offensively from the start. We have gotten better at some of the little things (penalties, mental mistakes) that we weren’t doing well early, but overall we have gotten better every week and that is the goal. Obviously, (we) want to win every game, but if we will just improve every week then at the end of the season we should be where we want to be.”
Grider is hopeful a large Dothan crowd will travel up Highway 84 to Enterprise for the game, which is the Wildcats homecoming contest.
“It should be an exciting game,” Grider said. “Hopefully, it will be good game and we will have a big crowd. We need to take a big crowd over there. I know they will have a large home crowd. We need our crowd to be big and loud.”
