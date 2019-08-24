ALABASTER – The Dothan Wolves' football debut started badly, got better for a while then turned ugly again.
The Wolves, behind two turnovers early, fell behind 16-0 eight minutes into the game before coming back to close within two points by halftime. But a third-quarter onslaught helped Clay Chalkville pull away to a 37-14 victory at Warrior Stadium on the campus of Thompson High School.
The start was a disaster for Dothan. An interception and a muffed kick return resulting in a safety helped the Cougars to a 16-0 lead eight minutes into the game.
The Wolves, though, shook off the early woes and pulled within 16-14 at halftime off two lengthy drives, highlighted by a fourth-down conversion on each series.
However, the Cougars roared in the third quarter with touchdowns on its first three possessions to seize a 37-14 lead after the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.