0825 Dothan wolves1 photo

JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan’s Jabre Barber scores the team’s first touchdown during the second quarter Saturday's game against Clay-Chalkville in Alabaster.

 JAY HARE / DOTHAN EAGLE

ALABASTER – The Dothan Wolves' football debut started badly, got better for a while then turned ugly again.

The Wolves, behind two turnovers early, fell behind 16-0 eight minutes into the game before coming back to close within two points by halftime. But a third-quarter onslaught helped Clay Chalkville pull away to a 37-14 victory at Warrior Stadium on the campus of Thompson High School.

The start was a disaster for Dothan. An interception and a muffed kick return resulting in a safety helped the Cougars to a 16-0 lead eight minutes into the game.

The Wolves, though, shook off the early woes and pulled within 16-14 at halftime off two lengthy drives, highlighted by a fourth-down conversion on each series.

However, the Cougars roared in the third quarter with touchdowns on its first three possessions to seize a 37-14 lead after the third quarter.

