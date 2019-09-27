ENTERPRISE – Jabre Barber set up a touchdown with an 86-yard pass reception, scored on a 2-yard run and added a 55-yard punt return for a score to help the Dothan Wolves pull away to a 47-9 victory over Enterprise on Friday night.
The victory lifted Dothan to 4-2 on the season. Enterprise fell to 2-4 and lost its homecoming game.
Dothan scored late in both the first and second quarters – capping impressive drives mostly on the ground – to take a halftime lead.
The Wolves marched 62 yards in seven plays and scored first when De’Ante Ramey scored on a 3-yard run with 2:30 left in the first quarter. That drive featured six running plays, but the pass was significant. Quarterback Jamal Lane hit I’zarrius Macon for 31 yards and a first down at the Enterprise 6.
Both quarterbacks then threw interceptions. Dothan’s Colby Reese picked off Jackson Darlington’s pass for K.J. Couch near midfield and returned it to the Wildcats’ 23-yard line. But two plays later, Enterprise’s Romaine McFarland made a diving catch on the 1-yard line when Lane hurried a deep pass.
Enterprise went on perhaps its best drive of the first half, marching off its own goal line and running 16 plays before it stalled on Dothan’s 27. Hunter Perry missed a 44-yard field goal, but the drive took 7:23 and showed the Wildcats they could move the football.
Dothan responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive to the end zone. Jalen White started it with a 13-yard run off right end. Barber took an end around for 15 yards to the Enterprise 47. Two plays later, receiver Jayden Folmar got outside on a speed sweep around left end.
Lane converted on third-and-2 with a quick screen in the right flat to Folmar for nine yards. A facemask at the end of the play gave Dothan a first-and-goal from the 7. Two plays later, White scored off right guard on a 4-yard run. Brody Barnett’s kick put the Wolves in front 13-0 with 2:16 left in the half.
That was enough time for the Wildcats to get on the board. Darlington r a n a nice two-minute attack, connecting with Joseph Chalker for 20 yards and a first down at the Dothan 20 with under a minute remaining. A Dothan personal foul penalty moved it to the 13.
The Cats were forced to settle for Perry’s 35-yard field goal that made it 13-3 Dothan at halftime.
Dothan, however, re-established momentum in the first seconds of the third quarter.
On the first play after the second-half kickoff sailed out of bounds, Lane faked a handoff to White and took a keeper off left guard, cut to the left sideline and kept going. He got a nice block from CJ Shackelford and was brought down by the Cats’ Jaylon Webster at the 4-yard line.
Two plays later, White scored standing up on a 4-yard run off left guard. LZ Leonard blocked the extra point for Enterprise, leaving the Wolves up 19-3.
Leonard also gave the Cats a boost on the ensuing kickoff return, bringing it back to his own 47.
From there, Darlington kept pounding into the line, mostly between the tackles, and the Wildcats slugged their way down the field. A direct snap went to Quentin Hayes, who had a nice gain but fumbled. Enterprise’s Michael Cox alertly fell on it between at least three Dothan defenders and the Cats retained possession at the Dothan 31.
Three straight Darlington carries gave Enterprise a first-and-goal at the 6. Aiden White picked up four yards before Darlington crashed in from the 2 off right guard. The two-point try failed, but Enterprise pulled within 19-9 with 7:36 left in the third quarter.
White gained six yards for Dothan on its next possession, but was hurt on the play. He came up favoring his left leg and did not return. That didn’t stop the Wolves, who went to backup running back Ta’Bryious Webb. Webb gained 27 yards on a pitch around left end and later added 18 around right end. Ramey finished the seven-play drive with a 5-yard TD run that made it 26-9 with 5:05 left in the third.
Enterprise responded with another strong drive, but Darlington was sacked on fourth-and-goal from the 6 for a 4-yard loss by Dothan’s Chevelie Condry.
The floodgates then opened. The Wolves, facing third-and-10 from their own 10, got a huge play when Barber caught Lane’s bomb up the left sideline. The play covered 86 yards. Two plays later on the first snap of the fourth quarter, Barber, fittingly, took a direct snap off right guard and scored on a 2-yard run.
He then added to his breakout game with a 55-yard punt return. Suddenly, it was 40-9 with 11:14 remaining.
Five minutes later, backup quarterback Bauer Sharp took a keeper, cut to his right and raced 30 yards for a Dothan touchdown and a 47-9 lead with 6:16 remaining.
Dothan defensive back RJ Miller kept that score right there when he intercepted a pass at the Dothan 15 with four minutes left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.