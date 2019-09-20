SEALE --- Dothan’s offense delivered four strong first half drives and the Wolves got two key returns from the special teams, including a knockout blow in the third quarter, to spark a 43-27 win over Russell County at the Warriors’ Corbitt Sports Complex.
Scoring on four of five first-half drives, Dothan raced to a 28-0 halftime lead only to see the Warriors scrap back to within two scores to make things a little hairy late in the third quarter. However, Ty Webb’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helped the Wolves (3-2, 2-1) regain control of the Class 6A, Region 2 game.
The teams combined to score three touchdowns in the game’s last five minutes, including Russell County on the final play of the game.
After missing a field goal on its opening series, Dothan scored on four straight off two rushing scores by Jamal Lane, one by Jalen White plus a TD pass from Lane to Jabre Barber to earn its 28-0 lead.
Things got a little tense for Dothan in the third quarter as the Warriors found running room on the right side and capitalized on Wolves’ penalties to score twice and cut the margin to 28-14 with 3:01 to go in the period.
The Warriors struck quickly to start the period, driving 65 yards in six plays. Consecutive runs to the right of 18 by Myrick Jackson and 29 by quarterback DJ Epps helped move to the 14. Two plays later, Epps took it the left side between the tackle and guard for a 1-yard TD plunge. Carlos Sampedro kicked the extra point, making it 28-7 with 10:16 to go in the third quarter.
On the ensuing series, an illegal substitution and an offside on Dothan bailed Russell County out of a 4 th -and-7 situation. Running back Azayvier Lokey, who earned 46 yards on eight carries during the 12-play scoring drive, scored on a 2-yard run, slicing the margin to 28-14.
Webb, though, took the ensuing kickoff at the 7, found a hole to the right and raced 93 yards for a score, giving Dothan the momentum. The Wolves added a two-point conversion when a bad snap forced Fisher Parrish to throw to Malik Williams to make it 36-14.
Dothan padded the margin to 43-14 with 5:13 left when back-up quarterback Bauer Sharp threw a 46-yard TD pass to Jayden Folmar.
The Warriors scored twice in the final minute with Epps scoring on a 2-yard with 1:09 left and following an interception, Epps threw a 8-yard scoring pass to Kaleb Epps on the game’s final play.
After the Wolves missed a 26-yard field goal on the game’s first series, the Dothan defense held Russell County to three-and-out, forcing a 4 th -and-13 from the 17. The snap on the punt was low and Russell County punter Sampedro decided to try to run for a first down, but was stopped well short at the 23.
With a short field to work with, Dothan struck paydirt in two plays. White took a handoff up the middle, broke a tackle at the 13, spun off and raced to the end zone for a 16-yard TD run. Brody Barnett’s extra point was good, making it 7-0 Wolves with 6:26 to go in the opening quarter.
The Warriors gained two first downs on runs of 9 and 17 yards by Epps, but the Wolves defense stiffened, forcing a punt and Dothan earned another key special teams play.
This time, Sampedro got a good snap and boomed it 41 yards to the 8. Dothan’s Barber fumbled the punt, but recovered it on the bounce and took off to the left down the Wolves sideline then cut back inside the 50 before being tackled at the 37. The return was good for 55 yards.
Seven plays later, Webb, after moving it to the 1 with an 8-yard run, scored up the middle behind linemen Nate Cooper and Joseph Kallio on the final play of the quarter. Barnett booted the extra point to make it 14-0.
Russell County, which had only five first downs against the gang-tackling and aggressive Wolves in the opening half, earned two of the first downs on the ensuing series, moving to the Wolves 37 behind a 15-yard run by Jackson and an 11-yard run by Epps.
However, Epps was dropped for a loss of a yard and gained 2 yards before throwing an incompletion with 7:24 left in the half and the ball at the 36. The Warriors decided to go for it, but a deep pass by Epps was batted down.
Dothan used a quick strike offense to go up 21-0. After a motion penalty and Lane to Folmar passes of 9 and 29 yards, Lane found Barbe r wide open in the end zone on a 31-yard scoring strike with 6:16 left in the half. Barnett’s PAT made it 21-0.
The Dothan defense forced another three-and-out on Russell County’s next series and the Wolves took over at the Warrior 47.
Lane ripped off runs of 11 and 6 yards before completing a 17-yard pass to Williams to the Warrior 19. After a 9-yard run by Webb, Lane faked a speed sweep to the right and kept it up the middle. He veered to the right to avoid the charging linebackers and raced in for a 10-yard TD run. Barnett added the PAT, making 28-0 with 2:39 to go in the half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.