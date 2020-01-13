Wolves logo
Rose, Regina

The Dothan Wolves girls bowling team finished its first regular season with a 9-1 dual record following a victory at Auburn Monday, 993 to 915.

Ellie Smith paced Dothan’s effort in the traditional round with a 139, while Natalie Turner had a 127 and Rayleigh Thagard a 126. Mackenzie Stewart added a 108.

The Dothan boys fell to Auburn 1347 to 944, finishing the regular season 6-4 in dual meets. Landon Conrad continued his strong surge of late, bowling a 202 to lead DHS. Jace Dyer followed with a 132 and Chase Allsup had a 111.

Both Dothan teams compete in the South Regional postseason tournament in Mobile on Thursday and Friday.

