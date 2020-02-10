The Dothan High Girls Soccer team defeated Eufaula in their inaugural game, which was an area match up, by a score of 10-0.
For the Lady Wolves, Katie Beth Wakefield had four goals, Macy Benton scored two goals, while Caroline Ezzell, Marion Greene, Aubrey Harrell and Abby Norman each added a goal.
Wakefield and Greene each had an assist along with an assist by Myranda Antonio and Maria Wharton.
Wharton led the defense with 10 takeaways, Kennedy Fletcher had six takeaways and Liana Shapiro had five takeaways. Anika Kindred had two saves in the goal and split the game with Shahaira Klinger in goal.
The Lady Wolves travel to play in Montgomery in the Capitol of Dreams tournament this Friday, where they will play Prattville, St. James and Smiths Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.