A dynamic offense. An improving defense. Solid depth.
Those three descriptions, according to head coach Smitty Grider, make up the first Dothan Wolves football team as it makes its debut Saturday.
The Wolves meet metro Birmingham area Clay-Chalkville at 3 p.m. Saturday, the first game of a doubleheader with host Thompson facing Mobile’s Davidson in the nightcap.
The two games are part of the Go Gold Bowl charity event to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Alabama and The Elaine Roberts Foundation.
The Wolves’ debut comes nearly eight months after it was announced Dothan and Northview high schools would consolidate into one.
Grider, in a Dothan Eagle interview last Friday before its scrimmage to conclude preseason camp, discussed how this year’s first team looked, including at each position, going into the opener.
What is strength of whole team?
“I really can’t single out one area. Our offensive and defensive lines are pretty good. We have got great skill guys on offense. We have several areas we are excited about. We have depth. In our spring game, we played 50 plus guys against Hoover. We are two deep at every position.”
Quarterback
“Jamal Lane is our starter right now. Bauer Sharp is getting better every day. I expect both quarterbacks to play in the first game.”
Lane is a senior and Sharp is a junior who transferred from Northside Methodist Academy.
Running backs
“We have got two guys who are splitting reps with the ones. That is Ta’Bryious Webb and Jalen White. We have got two more that we feel will play in the first game and those are De’Ante Ramey and Jataviuos Vickers. They are having a good camp. It will be hot and we are planning to play a lot of people in the first game.”
Webb is a senior, while White, a Houston County transfer, Ramey and Vickers are juniors
Offensive line
“We are really excited about our offensive line. We feel like we have seven-eight guys who can give us reps in the game. We have five seniors starting up there with the first group. Anytime you have that it is a bonus. We will not wow you when you see us as we don’t have anybody over 6-foot, but they are all 5-10, 5-11 and 290 to 300 pounds. They are athletic and can move. We don’t have any long (tall) guys, but it’s a good group, a very smart group. We feel good about our offensive line.”
Grider said the five senior starters were Braxton Willis at left tackle, Nate Cooper at left guard, Joseph Kallio at center, Jordan Culver at right guard and Jaylen Miller at right tackles. James Hall and Jacori Reeves, both juniors, and Aaron Hunter, a sophomore, were also in offensive line mix.
Tight ends
“We have two tight end/H backs that are doing well – Malik Williams and Brandon Turner. Both of them are seniors. They will give us good options there.”
Wide receivers
“We have five guys in our top rotation. Of course, it starts with Jabre Barber. He is just a tremendous talent. We have Marques McKnight and C.J. Shackelford playing X. Jabre is playing H for us. Our Y is I’zarrius Macon. We call him Zay. At Z we have Jayden Folmar. That group of five have kind of separated. We have a few other guys who may play some spots, but those are the main ones.”
Barber is a senior, while McKnight, Shackelford, Macon and Folmar are all juniors.
Overall, what is your analysis of the offense?
“We are very, very dynamic. We can do a lot of things. We can go a heavy group and pound the ball or we can spread it out and run traditional spread stuff. We feel we can do a lot of things well. Our defensive coaches get a little frustrated at practice because of the challenges that our offense gives them every day.”
Defensive line
“We have got about eight guys we will play up there probably (in the opener). Cavan Nguyen is a defensive end. He is a senior who has impressed us. Rashad Eutsey is one of our inside tackles along with Montavious Johnson and Chevelie Condry. Those three have stepped up inside. At the other end, Gavin Crews and T.J. Lewis are rotating at our defensive buck outside linebacker, which is a defensive end. Frankie Oliver is working at end and inside.
“We have two or three other kids that are getting some rotation with the ones. We plan to play eight to 10 defensive linemen Saturday.”
Nguyen, Eutsey, Johnson and Lewis are all seniors, while Condry, Crews and Oliver are juniors.
Linebackers
“At linebacker we have Preston Whitaker at mike. Sirrell Reese at money and Jordan Harris is working at inside linebacker too some. At our nickel spot, which is an outside linebacker, we have three guys rotating through there – Donald Glenn, Brantley Grimsley and Steven Prime. Donald will play some of our money inside linebacker as well.”
Whitaker, Reese, Glenn, Grimsley and Prime are all seniors and Harris is a junior.
Defensive secondary
“We will probably have five safeties in the game. Our two senior safeties are Fisher Parrish and Myron Bell. Behind them we got Colby Reese, Elijah Swain and Nick Bowden. Those are the five safeties that we will play in the game.
“At cornerback, we have got Jaylan Faison and Kameron Dawsey as the starters, but also playing will be Jamie Davis and Jarcarri Reynolds.”
Parrish, Bell, Davis and Reynolds are all seniors, while Reese, Bowden, Faison and Dawsey are juniors and Swain is a sophomore.
Overall on defense?
“We have come a long way since the spring, especially the secondary. They had a great summer through our 7-on-7 work. We have gotten a lot better. The defensive line was probably the best part of the defense going into summer, but now I feel we are solid in all three levels – DL, linebacker and secondary. I think it will help us that we will play a lot of people, especially early in the season.
“Again, we don’t have that one person that you go, ‘Wow.’ We have a bunch of guys that are good high school players. We have good speed at every position. We can run.
“We will get better (on defense) as the year goes. We have some inexperienced guys that are pretty athletic, so hopefully as we go we will get better and better. If they will run to the ball and we don’t give up big plays, I think we will be pretty salty on that side.”
Kicking game
“We got a recent transfer (from Northside Methodist) in Cole Odom. He is battling with Brody Barnett for the placekicking duties. Right now, Brody is our placekicker with Cole doing our kickoffs. We are still trying to sort out our punting. We have Marques McKnight, Cole Odom and Fisher Parrish working at punter. Working on long snappers are Peyton Robertson, Marques (McKnight), Nate Cooper and Ethan Miatke. The holders are Fisher Parrish and Kameron Dawsey.
“Jabre (Barber) is our punt returner and he will do our kickoff returns along with Jalen White and Ta’Bryious Webb. I believe we will good in our return game.”
The kickers Odom and Barnett are both seniors. In punting, Parrish and Odom are seniors and McKnight is a junior. The snappers Robertson, Cooper and Miatke are seniors and McKnight is a junior. The potential holders Parrish is a senior and Dawsey a junior.
Return men Barber and Webb are seniors and White is a junior.
Overall assessment of special teams?
“We are not where we want to be. We have some work to do there. That is a concern going into the first game. We have to get more consistent with our snaps and our kicks. The operation part we are OK as far as the schemes, but we have to get more consistent with what we are doing.”
