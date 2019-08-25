The season opener Monday isn’t just your average first match for members of the Dothan Wolves volleyball team.
They hope it is the first building block to a special history.
“We want to set the tone for all the other seasons and all the other teams,” senior setter Emily Sellers said Thursday off to the side of the James Smith Convocation Center as teammates loudly yelled and encouraged each other on the court during a practice.
The Wolves play the first volleyball match in the team’s history Monday against Cottonwood at the campus’ Convocation Center. The program formed this year through the consolidation of Northview and Dothan high schools.
The junior varsity match starts at 4 p.m. and the varsity contest is expected to commence around 5 p.m. The matches were originally scheduled for Cottonwood but moved to Dothan because of gym floor issues at CHS.
“We want to get off to a good start and start a good reputation,” senior left-side hitter Niyah Respress said.
Brianne Kent, a former standout at Houston Academy, is the Wolves’ first head coach. She has assembled 10 players – four seniors and six juniors – on the opening varsity squad.
“It has been going really well,” Kent said. “The girls had to come together and mesh because it is two schools (merging). Our JV has done that flawlessly. Our varsity, we put in some work and they are doing great now.”
Middle hitter Alyssa Gallion and right outside hitter Mariah Zimmerman are the other two seniors.
Juniors are left hitter Natalie Turner, libero Katelyn Headland, right hitter Marion Greene, libero Landrie Wiggins, setter Nicole Tuner and middle hitter Salina Roberts.
“We are looking good,” Kent said. “We have some really strong players.”
Sellers added, “I feel like we are going to be good. We have a lot of potential to do great things.”
Sellers, who played at Northview last year, said there have been no problems in the Northview and Dothan players coming together for the common goal of playing for the Dothan Wolves.
“We all get along together,” Sellers said. “We all joke around. We don’t mention old schools. We are one now.”
Respress, who had the unique perspective of playing at both Northview (two years ago) and Dothan (last year), said many of the players already knew each from travel volleyball or from softball, making the adjustments easier.
“I feel we didn’t have a problem because most of us knew each other already, playing travel ball,” Respress said. “There wasn’t any bad chemistry. We just adapted.” She adds the team is already like a family and that the players are an inspiration by their dedication and play at practice.
“This team is like a family to me,” Respress said. “It means a lot to me because I want to go to college and play. Seeing these girls play like this is amazing.”
Kent said all 10 players will see action in the opener. She is hoping the same kind of unity and energy she has seen in preseason practices shows in the match.
“For me, it is to play as a unit,” Kent said of what she wanted to see. “We really have got to play as one. They have really done well in practice doing that. We will have to carry it over and the intensity that we bring to practice every day I want them to bring that Monday.”
Both Sellers and Respress believe the Wolves will deliver that concept at the match.
“I think we will go out there hot (Monday) and do our best, giving it all we have got,” Sellers said.
“I feel good about it,” Respress said of the opener.
On the court, Kent said the Wolves appear to be solid, but that one area stands out.
“Our setters,” Kent responded when asked about the team’s potential strengths. “We have two setters – one is senior Emily Sellers and the other is junior Nicole Turner. They are strong leaders of the team. They are good all-around players.”
Following Monday's match, the Wolves travel to Rehobeth on Tuesday and host Carroll on Thursday to conclude their opening week, one they hope is a springboard to a successful season.
“They really want to win the first home game,” Kent said. “They are putting enough pressure on themselves as they really want to show people what they can do.”
