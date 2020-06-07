Keegan Dutton has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old.
He’s not ready to stop any time soon.
Dutton, who graduated on Saturday from Dothan High School, has committed to continue his academic and soccer career at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga.
He caught the eye of an assistant coach at Thomas (Ga.) University while participating at a camp there. When the assistant, Jonathan Lopez, left to join the staff at Georgia Military in March, he kept in contact with Duggan.
“I didn’t know he had left, but he emailed me to keep in contact,” Duggan said.
It led to a visit last week and Duggan found the junior college to be a good fit for him. He expects to sign the paper work soon and report there this fall.
Duggan was a team captain for the Wolves as a midfielder/forward. He tallied seven goals and eight assists in just 11 games as senior. Dothan finished with a 7-1-3 record in the season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think I will bring a lot of energy to the team and a lot of communication,” Duggan said.
Dothan coach J.D. Atkins has no doubt Duggan has the skills to be a big contributor on the college level.
“The best thing he did for us was his distribution,” Atkins said. “He had a knack for really seeing the play before it was there. He had a tremendous touch on his long ball and his ability to send crosses (passes) and his ability to make plays happen for other people.”
Atkins said his leadership abilities are one of the reasons he was selected as one of three team captains for the season.
“He’s the type of kid you want when you’re building a team,” Atkins said. “He’s real calm and level-headed – the kind of kid you can depend on in any kind of a situation to really come through for you.
“When I first got the job back in the fall, he was one of the first kids I kind of reached out to and talked to. He was kind of a leader for us through our off-season workouts and stuff. One of the main reasons he ended up being named a captain is because he really took ownership from the beginning.
“He understood this was his senior year and really a chance to leave a mark on a new program and what we were trying to do. He really embraced everything we asked him to do.”
With this past season being cut short due to COVID-19, Dutton is thankful to be able to continue his career at the college level.
“We don’t really get scouted down here much in the south (Alabama) and there is real talent down here and we should be seen,” Dutton said.
Dutton was part of a Dothan team which was on a five-game winning streak when the season came to an abrupt halt.
“It was really unfortunate,” Dutton said. “We had a really good chance to make it to the Final Four, or even win the state championship.
“When the schools combined, people didn’t like it at first, but I think when one month got past, everyone started to handle it a lot better. It took us a little bit to get our chemistry, but during our winning streak we were really getting into our chemistry and were doing really well.”
Dutton began playing soccer in the Dothan city leagues and eventually played on the club soccer level – spending time with the Dothan Shockers and Enterprise Select – in addition to his high school career.
He wanted to make sure to note his coaches along the way, such as Magnus Stjernstrom, Julian Dutton, Philip Brebels and Scott Hogan with the Shockers, Sergio Guerrero and Jorge Mazariegos of Enterprise Select, and high school coaches Seaborn Wood (Northview) and Atkins.
“And I would like to thank my parents taking me through this journey and supporting me all this way, and my friends,” Dutton said.
