Softball standouts Jaala Torrence, K.J. Braswell and Emily Sellers became the first athletes from the new Dothan High Wolves to sign college scholarships.
Torrence, a longtime University of Alabama commit, signed with the Crimson Tide, while Braswell inked with Chattanooga State Community College and Sellers with Wallace College.
The three were members of the Northview High softball team and still have their senior season ahead with the Wolves, a consolidation of Northview and Dothan.
The trio were recognized during a ceremony in the gym on Thursday afternoon.
“Those are the kind of players you root for,” said Dothan Wolves co-head coach Jessica Noble, who coached the three at Northview. “They work hard day-in and day-out. To see them get rewarded for that hard work is rewarding for me as a coach.”
Torrence committed to Alabama the fall of her sophomore year and never wavered in the least. Her father, Jeff Torrence, played football at Alabama.
“I went to an Alabama softball game when I was really young when I first started playing softball, and I knew that was the atmosphere I wanted to be in,” Torrence said.
“To be able to achieve that today, it’s a dream come true and I’m so blessed. It’s like all the hard work throughout these couple of years has really paid off today.”
As a junior pitcher, Torrence compiled a 29-6-1 record with a 1.29 ERA. She had a Wiregrass-best 332 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings. She pitched two no-hitters.
“I remember her sixth grade year I went and watched her pitch,” Noble said. “Coach (Janasky) Fleming said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go check Jaala out.’ So I went and she was throwing gas.
“The umpire behind the plate wouldn’t even set up behind the catcher. He would kick his leg out because he was so scared to get hit. She started off as a thrower, but over these last two years, she’s truly a pitcher now.”
Torrence felt comfortable with the Alabama coaching staff during visits.
“The whole staff is just amazing,” Torrence said. “The coaching staff is what sold me when I was being recruited. I knew there was no other coaching staff like them.”
She has set high goals for the upcoming season.
“I plan to win state this year, definitely,” Torrence said. “I plan to grow and become a leader on this team.”
Braswell, a shortstop, didn’t take long to realize Chattanooga State was the place for her.
“The first time I went to Chattanooga State, I just knew that was where I needed to be,” Braswell said. “I just love it up there and I love the coaches. Being away from home is going to give me a good college experience.”
Braswell, a tremendous hitter, broke the Northview single-season RBI record with 94 as a junior and tied the single-season home run mark with 13.
“Not only can she hit, she’s a solid defensive player,” Noble said. “She’s held it down for us at shortstop and has great instincts. Instincts you just can’t coach.”
Sellers, an outstanding catcher, didn’t have to look far in choosing a college.
“I felt going to Wallace was a good fit because it kept me closer to home and family,” Sellers said of the Dothan community college. “It’s going to be another good two years of school and ball.”
She credits her coaches for getting her to this point.
“They really helped me with my confidence – helping me get better and better and knowing that you can always keep getting better,” Sellers said.
Sellers hit for a .298 average with two home runs and 23 RBIs.
“We couldn’t have been as successful last year if we didn’t have her behind the plate,” Noble said.
All three players were happy to be able to share the moment together at the signing ceremony.
“It meant a lot to me because they are two great girls and we’re just a family,” Sellers said.
Torrence and Braswell have been playing softball together since they were 8.
“It’s a dream for me and Jaala to sign on the same day,” Braswell said. “With Emily, we’ve gotten really close since ninth grade. It’s amazing.”
Torrence said much the same.
“It meant so much,” Torrence said. “Me and K.J. have been talking about this ever since we committed and with Emily, too, it was so great to have that moment with them.”
