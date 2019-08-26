Nicole Turner has competed in a lot of games in her career, but she admits there was a different feeling before Monday’s historic first volleyball match for the Dothan Wolves.
“ It did (feel different) because I knew it started our (school’s) career and our season, so I knew we had to go out strong to set the tone for the rest of the season,” Turner, a junior setter, said.
The Wolves opener was a howling success as they rolled to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win over Cottonwood at the Dr. James A. Smith Convocation Center in the first match for the new school, a consolidation of Northview and Dothan high schools.
The volleyball win was the first of any athletic kind in Dothan Wolves history. It was the second contest in Dothan history following the football team, which lost in the first game Saturday in Alabaster.
“ It was a lot pressure,” Dothan head coach Brianne Kent said. “I had a lot of people tell me today that we needed this first win of the season, at home, the opener and being the first Dothan Wolves (volleyball) game. It was great to get that win and to let the girls show what we have worked so hard on.”
Kent added, “This was a huge, huge win, especially for me and the girls as we have worked so hard to come together as one and show the community we can do it. They worked so hard all summer and they really wanted to make this opener a good one.”
Turner said the victory was definitely a good start for the new program.
“ It feels really good,” Turner said. “It sets the tone for all the other seasons.”
Turner and twin sister Natalie earned the first point with Natalie earning a kill off a Nicole assist after Cottonwood had the initial serve.
Nicole Turner then jumpstarted the Wolves, serving on five straight points, including an ace and an assist for a kill by Mariah Zimmerman. The surge gave Dothan a quick 6-0 lead.
“ I knew that my team was behind me so if I could get those (first) serves in everything would go good,” Turner said.
Strong serving was a major asset for Dothan, which had 25 aces with six different individuals earning at least one. Roughly 40 to 45 percent of the Wolves’ scoring came off serving overall as the Bears also had several serve receive errors.
“ The serving sets the tone for the entire game,” Kent said. “If our serves are on, the rest falls in place and our girls can push toward that. Everything just happens – they set well, they pass well and they hit well. So when we hit serves, it changes the game. So her (Nicole Turner) starting us strong like that set the tone for the game.”
After an exchange of points, Dothan encountered two straight service errors, leaving it 8-3.
Two serves later, Natalie Turner served on six straight points with two aces as the Wolves began to pull away in the set. Niyah Respress added a kill off an Emily Sellers assist in the stretch.
Dothan continued to dominate as an ace from Landrie Wiggins and two from Nicole Turner helped build a 21-8 lead.
After a serve into the net by Nicole Turner, an ace by Cottonwood’s Caitlin Ingalls and a miscommunication by the Dothan defense helped the Bears close to 21-11, but the Wolves finished out the set with four straight points, including an ace by Alyssa Gallion.
The second set started like the first – Dothan taking control quickly by Nicole Turner’s serving. The Wolves seized a 4-0 lead with two aces by Turner along with a Gallion kill from a Nicole Turner set sparking the surge.
Cottonwood stayed close for a while, but the Wolves gradually pulled away, eventually winning the set 25-12.
The Bears earned their first and only lead of the match to start the third set when a Dothan kill went out of bounds. The Wolves responded with three straight points, including another ace by Nicole Turner.
Cottonwood stayed close and trailed only 10-8 when the Wolves scored seven straight with Wiggins serving in beginning to pull away in the last set. Wiggins had two aces in the run and Salina Roberts had two kills.
Cottonwood got no closer than seven points – that coming at 24-17, but a Bears serve into the net ended the set 25-17 and the match.
It also finished off a Dothan sweep as the junior varsity also won, 25-11, 25-13.
“ I feel like we had some good attacks at the net,” Kent said. “We played good at the net. The girls played well as a unit, especially our varsity. We also had some good serving.”
Nicole Turner had eight aces and four assists and Natalie Turner had six aces and three kills to lead Dothan. Roberts delivered a team-high five kills, while Gallion had three aces and three kills and Sellers earned three kills, two aces and two assists.
Respress had four kills and one block, Wiggins three aces and a team-high five digs. Katelyn Headland earned three aces and Zimmerman three kills and one block.
The schedule gets tougher for Dothan, starting Tuesday with a match at traditionally strong Rehobeth.
“ (Tuesday) is going to be a whole different ball game,” Kent said. “We know that and we are prepared for that. So it was good to get the nerves out of our system today. We are prepared to go play them for everything we are worth.”
Dothan JV rolls: Dothan’s junior varsity won 25-11, 25-13 as Anika Kirkland had five aces and three assists, Kate Hosied had three kills, four digs and an ace and Liberty Ebikake had two aces.
