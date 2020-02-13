Dothan senior Sirrell Reese won a second-round consolation match to stay alive in the 195-pound weight class at the Class 6A AHSAA State Wrestling Championships Thursday in Huntsville.
Teammate Jay Buntin wasn’t as fortunate, losing two matches and being eliminated at 126 pounds.
Reese lost his first match to Oxford’s Chanceton Holifield on a second-period pin with 30 seconds left in the period, but bounced back to win by a first-period pin with 51 seconds left over Gardendale’s Jeremy Simpson.
Reese returns to the mat for another consolation match at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning against the loser of a late Thursday match between Homewood’s Elias Treson and Chelsea’s Elliot Gage.
Buntin lost on a third-period pin with 47 seconds left in the match to Shades Valley’s Corey Jones in the opening round and lost a 6-4 decision to McAdory’s Keandre Poellnitz in the second match.
Buntin, a senior, ended the season with a 21-15 record.
Enterprise’s Zach McFarland and Colby Clark begin their Class 7A state competition on Friday.
