After losing its opening match Tuesday, the Dothan Wolves wrestling team bounced back with a strong performance in its second match.
The Wolves lost to the more established Bainbridge (Ga.) Bearcats 60-21, forfeiting four matches in the dual before beating North Bay (Fla.) 31-30 in the nightcap.
“The intensity was a lot better (in the second match) and we were taking more (offensive) shots and making our offense,” Dothan head coach Joel Loudon said. “When you create offense that creates points. That is what you need. It was a lot better. Still a lot of cobwebs in the brain as to what to do, but other than that we wrestled great.”
The matches were the first for the Dothan Wolves program at a home facility. The tri-match, which also included Bainbridge betting North Bay 51-18, was held at the Dothan Prep Academy’s small gym.
“It was a great vibe,” Loudon said of the first home matches. “We had a huge crowd. I am excited to be able to showcase Dothan High wrestling is a great opportunity.”
After several road tournaments, Wolves senior Jay Buntin was glad to have a match at home.
“I was really hyped up about it,” Buntin said. “I had been looking forward to this. It was good to bring it home in front of family and friends.”
In the match against North Bay, Dothan had to forfeit the opening match at 195 pounds and Brian Mitchell lost on a pin at 220, but Reggie Myhand earned a first period pin at 285 to get the Wolves rolling.
After forfeits at 106 and 113, Dothan followed it with three straight victories off a first-period pin by Seth Torres at 120 pounds, a second-period pin by Alden Blackwell at 126 and a 10-2 decision by Buntin at 126.
Dothan’s Alex Wood lost on a pin at 138, but Joshua Coleman earned a 7-2 win at 145 and Charles Fields received a forfeit at 152. Donald Glenn followed with a first-period pin at 160 before the Wolves lost the final two matches, one on a forfeit at 170 and a pin at 185.
In the opening match against Bainbridge, the Wolves fell behind 42-0 behind the four forfeits and losses in three matches during the upper weights (170 to heavyweight) and in the two smallest weights (106-113).
They battled back to win four of the seven remaining matches, starting with Heath Robinson earning a first-period pin at 120 pounds over Katelyn Patterson, just 31 seconds into the match.
Buntin followed with another first-period pin with 1:05 left in the period over Daniel Lofty at 126 pounds and Alden Blackwell earned a forfeit win at 132.
Bainbridge’s Kendall Glover, Adam Pasaual and Christopher Chinell earned first period pins before Wolves’ Glenn earned a hard-fought 8-5 decision over Bainbridge’s Hunter Harris at 160 pounds. Glenn earned four two-point takedowns in capturing the win.
“I think we need to have a lot more offense,” Loudon said after the Bainbridge match. “We definitely need to move our opponent better and create the offensive opportunities and not wait to score off their (opponent) shots. We definitely are getting put to our back to easily. We need to fight off our back if we do get put on the back.”=
Following the match was an exhibition between Dothan’s Seth Torres and Bainbridge’s Lawson Singleton, both 120 pounders. Singleton seized a 9-0 lead in the first period on way to taking an 18-2 technical fall victory.
