BY DAVID MUNDEE
After losing a lot of quick matches in its opening dual against Bainbridge Tuesday night, the Dothan Wolves wrestling team got into an offensive mood against North Bay Haven (Fla.) in a second match.
Bouncing back from a disappointing 60-21 loss to a more-established Bainbridge team, the first-year Wolves wrestling program earned a 37-36 victory over the Buccaneers in the nightcap.
“The intensity was a lot better (in the second match) and we were actually taking (offensive) shots and making our offense,” Dothan head coach Joel Loudon said. “When you create offense that creates points. That is what you need. It was a lot better. Still a lot of cobwebs up in the brain as to what to do, but other than that we wrestled great.”
The matches were the first for the Dothan Wolves program at a home facility. The tri-match, which also included Bainbridge betting North Bay 51-18, was held at Dothan Prep Academy’s small gym.
“It was a great vibe,” Loudon said of the first home matches. “We had a huge crowd. I am excited. Justto be able to showcase Dothan High wrestling is a great opportunity.”
After several road tournaments, Wolves senior Jay Buntin was glad to have a match at home.
“I was really hyped up about it,” Buntin said. “I had been looking forward to this. It was good to bring it home in front of family and friends.”
Dothan competed in both matches without two-time state qualifier, Jonathan Medeiros, who was out of town.
In the match against North Bay, a double forfeit opened the match at 195 pounds before the Wolves’ Brian Mitchell lost on a pin at 220 to Jonathan Serbest.
Reggie Myhand, though, earned a first-period pin at 285 to get the Wolves rolling.
“Reggie had a great single leg pickup and put the guy right on his back and that was really the six points that kind of turned the table,” Loudon said.
After forfeits at 106 and 113 to North Bay’s William Lundgren and Hein Tristan Le, Dothan followed it with three straight victories off a first-period pin by Seth Torres at 120 pounds over Joshua Evan Cox with 1:20 left in the period, a second-period pin with 7.6 seconds left by Alden Blackwell at 126 over Katherine Lundgren and a 10-2 decision by Buntin at 126 over Helmut vonKnoblauch.
Torres, behind a reverse and two three-point near falls, led 8-2 at the time of his pin, while Blackwell built an 11-3 lead before his pin off two takedowns, a three-point near fall and two reverses.
“Seth Torres did a great job,” Loudon said. “He is a seventh grader and came out there and surprised me. He did really well. Blackwell also did well. He is a first-year wrestler and is still inexperienced as far as knowing what to do in certain positions, but I was really happy with him.”
The outcomes pushed Dothan in front 22-18 in the team competition.
North Bay re-took the lead on Michael Esquivias’ first-period pin with 21.2 seconds left over Alex Wood at 138, but the Wolves’ Joshua Coleman earned a 7-2 win over Caleb Goodwin and Charles Fields received a forfeit to put DHS up 31-24.
Donald Glenn, a senior, officially clinched the team win with a first-period pin at 160 over Stevens Roberson.
The Buccaneers won the final two matches, a forfeit to Jackson Savell in the 170-pound weight and a second-period pin by Ethan Cole over Dothan’s Brian Holland, but Dothan held on for the team win 37-36. Holland was leading 4-1 early before Cole earned an escape, takedown and a pin.
In the opening dual match against Bainbridge, the Wolves fell behind 42-0 behind the four forfeits and losses in three matches during the upper weights (170 to heavyweight) and in the two smallest weights (106-113).
They battled back to win four of the seven remaining matches, starting with Heath Robinson earning a first-period pin at 120 pounds over Katelyn Patterson, just 31 seconds into the match.
Buntin followed a pin with 1:05 left in the first period over Daniel Lofty at 126 pounds and Blackwell earned a forfeit win at 132.
“It felt good,” Buntin said of his win. “It was a little sloppy (for me), but it ended up working out pretty good. He kept locking up and I was trying not to lock up. I wanted to circle out and try to work a shot and I finally got it.”
Bainbridge’s Kendall Glover, Adam Pasaual and Christopher Chinell earned first-period pins over Wood, Coleman and Fields before the Wolves’ Glenn earned a hard-fought 8-5 decision over Bainbridge’s Hunter Harris at 160 pounds. Glenn earned four two-point takedowns in capturing the win.
Overall, the Wolves lost six matches by pins to the Bearcats, all coming in the first 1:06 of the match and all after a quick takedown. Dothan wrestlers didn’t score a point in any of those matches.
“I think we need to have a lot more offense,” Loudon said after the Bainbridge match. “We definitely need to move our opponent better and create the offensive opportunities and not wait for trying to score off the shots. We definitely are getting put to our back too easily. We also need to be able to fight off our back if we do get put there.”
Following the team dual there were two exhibition matches.
The first was between Dothan’s Torres and Bainbridge’s Lawson Singleton, both 120 pounders. Singleton seized a 9-0 lead in the first period on way to taking an 18-2 tech fall victory.
Kira Lunsford, one of Dothan’s two female wrestlers, wrestled an exhibition match against Ryan Smith and wrestled aggressively for nearly a minute before losing on a head-and-arm throw and pin.
“I loved that from her (aggressiveness),” Loudon said. “She is always the first one on the mat at practice and always wants to talk about getting better. To have that kind of attitude is a positive thing.”
