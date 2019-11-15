The inaugural Dothan Wolves wrestling team has a fresh start this season with a new coach, more members and a better chance to win team dual matches than its predecessor program at Northview.
The last three years, Northview’s wrestling team didn’t have a lot of team victories because of a lack of numbers leading to forfeits in required weight classes.
After the consolidation of the school with Dothan High School plus the development of one feeder school, the Wolves wrestling team won’t have that problem as much this season.
There were 18 athletes were out for the sport this season, almost double last year’s total at Northview. Several more athletes from football were also expected to come out to finalize the roster by next week.
The season starts Saturday for many of the members as 11 wrestlers will compete at the Gulf Shores Junior High/Middle School Tournament. The full squad is in action next Saturday at Russell County’s Trail of Tears Tournament.
The team is under the leadership of new coach Joel Loudon, a former head coach at Scottsboro and James Clemens in north Alabama and a two-time Alabama state champion at Grissom (1990, 1991) who wrestled collegiately at Tennessee-Chattanooga and at Georgia State.
He and assistant coach Austin Prince have been putting the new Wolves through practice since Oct. 28.
“Practice has been good,” Loudon said. “There is a lot of excitement. The kids are enthusiastic about the upcoming season. I like the team work that is going on. They are all pushing each other, trying to make a statement this year as a lot of them are seniors. They are showing the importance of working hard.”
Those seniors are excited about the opportunity to win team dual matches. In the past few years, Northview had several duals where it won more matches than the opponent on the mat, but lost the team scoring because of multiple forfeits.
“We have enough people to fill up most every weight class, so there won’t be as many forfeits as there were last year,” said senior Donald Glenn, who enters his fourth year of wrestling. “There is a chance now to score more points on the scoreboard instead of having to forfeit (points to opponents).”
The senior class also features Jonathan Medeiros and Jay Buntin, both of whom qualified for the state meet last year. Medeiros also qualified for state in the 2017-18 season. The two along with other experienced seniors Sirrell Reese, Michael Weber and Glenn give the Wolves valuable experience.
Included in the roster this year are athletes from the junior high school, Dothan Prep Academy. In past years, kids from the junior high couldn’t compete at Northview because of logistic issues.
“It is exciting to bring that group in and have them practice with us,” Loudon said.
One of those kids is Reggie Myhand, an eighth grader and one of many wrestlers out for the sport for the first time.
“It has been a good experience,” Myhand said. “I’m starting to lose a lot of weight off conditioning. I am pretty much excited for it.”
With so many new members, there was an adjustment period for veteran and newcomers, but both Glenn and Myhand feel it has been smooth transition.
“I have had to learn all their names at beginning, but now I feel we have a good bond and we know each other well,” Myhand said.
“It has been pretty good, starting to get along with some of the new wrestlers and I have been learning some new moves that I haven’t learned before,” Glenn said of preseason practices. “I like the new coach, so everything is going pretty good.”
While there are a lot of members out, Loudon said most of the kids are in the upper weight classes.
“I am short on the lighter weights – the 106, 113 and possibly 120,” Loudon said. “We have plenty of big kids and that is something you don’t see very often. So that is exciting. You can always win some matches in heavyweights as some times the other schools don’t have the big kids.”
Loudon said while Saturday’s meet will be the first for several wrestlers, he is focused on individual development during the tournament. The wrestlers will get two to five matches at the event.
“I am looking at them doing the right things, not making mistakes,” Loudon said. “I’m always working on ‘Get off your back, don’t give up that pin, lose by points.’ I’m looking for improvement in every match, looking at what they are doing wrong then trying to work on the mistakes in the next match.”
Other teams gear up: The area’s three other high school wrestling programs hit the mats for the first time this season next week.
Enterprise and Charles Henderson, who both picked up the sport last year, compete in a dual meet against each other on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Enterprise gym.
Houston Academy, also in its second year, starts its season at Russell County’s tournament on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.