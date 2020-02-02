In their final tune-up before the South Sectional Tournament, Dothan’s wrestling team went 3-4 in dual matches at Gulf Shores’ Dolphin Duals on Saturday.
The Wolves lost to W.S. Neal 54-21 and to Gulf Shores 59-23 and beat Tate (Fla.) 42-30 in pool play. In the consolation bracket, Dothan lost to Spanish Fort 35-29 and Satsuma 48-30 before finishing with wins over Baldwin County (42-36) and Pace (Fla.) B team 36-24.
Jay Buntin, Donald Glenn and Seth Torres all went 6-1 during the tournament.
Buntin, wrestling in the 128 weight class, won all his six of his matches on a pin, all coming in the first 2:38 of the match. Glenn, at 162 pounds, won four matches on pins, one by a 19-2 tech fall decision and one off a forfeit. Torres, competing in the 115-pound weight class, earned an 8-4 decision, one win by pin and received four forfeits.
Charles Fields and Garrett Holland all were winners in five of seven matches. Fields, at 154 pounds, earned two pins and won three by forfeit. Holland, competing at 172, also had two pins and three wins by forfeits.
Reggie Myhand, at 287 pounds, won three matches, including a pin over a Gulf Shores wrestler. Destiny Richburg, at 134, won three matches, all on forfeits, and Kira Lunsford, at 184 pounds, had two forfeit victories.
