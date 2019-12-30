Dothan’s Reggie Myhand earned a second-place finish in 7-9th grade competition and Jonathan Medeiros a third-place effort in the varsity division to highlight the Wolves’ wresting team’s performance Saturday at the Wetumpka Indian Invitational.
Myhand went 3-1 in the 285-pound weight class, earning two first-period pins and a third-period pin before losing to Benjamin Russell’s Tymon Belyeu in the championship on a second-period pin.
Medeiros went 4-1 in the varsity 128-pound weight class. He earned a 7-2 decision over Wetumpka’s Jay Nowden, pinned R.E. Lee’s Wendell Cheney in the first period before losing a 6-4 decision to Gulf Breeze’s Colson Elliott in his third match. He bounced back to pin Prattville’s Dylan Romo in the third period and Montgomery Catholic’s Titus Franklin in the second period of the third-place match.
Also for the Wolves’ varsity, Garrett Holland went 3-2 at the tournament and Charles Fields and Donald Glenn went 2-3.
Holland lost his first two matches at 172 pounds, but rebounded with three straight wins by pins, two in the third period and one in the second period. Glenn, competing at 162 pounds, pinned his opening foe then lost his next two and won a consolation match before losing a fifth-place match on a first-period pin. Fields lost his first two matches at 154 pounds before winning two of his last three matches with both wins coming by a pin,
Jay Buntin (128), Josh Coleman (147) and Sirrell Reese (197) also wrestled for Dothan, but none earned a win.
In the 7th-9th grade competition, Seth Torres earned three wins in five matches at 119 pounds. He earned two first-period pins and a 7-6 decision for his victories. Kira Lunsford won at 205 pounds, earning a sudden death 1-0 victory in overtime. She lost her other two matches by a pin.
Heath Robinson, wrestling at 119 pounds, lost both of his matches, the last on an 8-6 decision. Brian Mitchell, at 285, also went 0-2.
