The Dothan Wolves won a pair of wrestling matches in dramatic fashion Tuesday at Enterprise, downing the host Wildcats in a tiebreaker after the teams tied and edging Russell County.
Dothan won the final two matches against Enterprise to forge a 42-all tie to complete the team dual. The Wolves won on tiebreaker (j) — most near-fall points during the individual matches. Dothan had 12 points to Enterprise’s nine.
Dothan also beat Russell County 42-35 and Enterprise lost to Russell County 42-41 after the Warriors won the final two matches, the last on a forfeit.
In the Dothan-Enterprise dual, Enterprise led 42-30 after the Wildcats’ Zach McFarland won the 120-pound weight class match on a first-period pin over Heath Robinson. However, Dothan’s Alden Blackwell won by forfeit at 126 to close the team score to 42-36 and leave it to the 132-pound match.
The Wolves’ Jonathan Medeiros earned a quick takedown and a pin in the first period of Terrance Brown to tie the team score at 42, forcing the tiebreakers.
All 10 individual matches ended on pins. Winning by pin for Dothan were Heath Torres (113), Medeiros, Charles Fields (152), Donald Glenn (160) and Garrett Holland (170), while McFarland, Loriah Castro (138), Colby Clark (195), Joey Tarlavsky (220) and Dakotah Barber (285) won by pins for EHS.
Blackwell and Josh Coleman (145) won by forfeit for DHS, while Cody Kirk (106) and Lucas Hale (182) won by forfeit for Enterprise.
In Dothan’s win over Russell County, Jay Buntin (126), Fields (152), Sirrell Reese (195) and Reggie Myhand (285) all won by a pin, while Medeiros (132), Glenn (160) and Holland (182) received a forfeit win.
For Enterprise in its loss to Russell County, Nathan Schmidt (152), Clark (195), Tarlavsky (220), Kirk (106) won by a pin, McFarland (113) won by an 18-1 tech fall decision and Xavier Torres (160) and Samuel Mason (170) won by a forfeit.
Charles Henderson wins two of three: Charles Henderson defeated Beulah 48-30 and Holtville 60-18, but lost to Elmore County 66-18 during a quad meet at Elmore County Tuesday night.
Ramsey Tipp (160) went 3-0 with two pins to lead CHHS.
Winning for Charles Henderson against Beulah were Nick Slobodchikoff (138), Tipp (160), Dorian Shipman (182) and Damien Hart (220) by a pin and Hayden Adamson (106), Brayden Knowling (113), Tyler Cooper (120) and Priest Ginyard (145) by forfeits.
Against Holtville, Jackson West (152), Tipp (160), Nick Simmons (170), Shipman (182) and Bailey Nixon (220) all won by a pin, while Knowling (113), Cooper (120), Kacey Morgan (132), Donquavious Toney (195) and Allen Brooks (285) won by a forfeit.
Winning against Elmore County were Cooper (120), Tipp (160) and Sam Knox (285) by a pin.
