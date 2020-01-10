Dothan’s wrestling team won matches over Park Crossing and Carver, but lost to powerhouse Wetumpka and to Stanhope Elmore Thursday to finish third at the Class 6A, Region 2 Duals in Wetumpka.
The third-place effort was just short of qualifying for next week’s Class 6A State Duals Tournament. Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore, the top two teams in Thursday’s region duals, qualified.
Dothan beat Park Crossing 48-15 and Carver 48-21 and lost 51-22 to Stanhope Elmore and 70-12 to Wetumpka, a state duals semifinalist last year.
In the win over Park Crossing, four Wolves won by a pin – Jay Buntin at 126 pounds, Donald Glenn at 160, Sirrell Reese at 220 and Reggie Myhand at 285. Buntin and Myhand earned their victories in the first period, while Glenn and Reese won on a second-period pins.
Four other Dothan wrestlers won by a forfeit against the Thunderbirds – Seth Torres at 113, Destiny Richberg at 138, Garrett Holland at 170 and Kira Lunsford at 195.
Also against Park Crossing, Josh Coleman lost a 6-3 decision at 145 pounds off a takedown and near fall in the third and final period. Heath Robinson (120) and Charles Fields (152) both lost on first-period pins.
Versus Carver, all eight Wolves’ win were Carver individual forfeits. Receiving the forfeits for DHS were Torres (113), Alden Blackwell (120), Buntin (126), Coleman (145), Fields (152), Glenn (160), Reese (195) and Brandon Mitchell (220).
Only three matches were actually contested in the Dothan-Carver dual and the Wolverines won all three. Holland, in the 170 match-up, fell behind 9-2 in the first period and battled back before falling 15-11. Richberg was pinned in the first period at 138 as was Myhand at 285.
In the loss to Stanhope Elmore, Holland earned a first-period over his opponent at 170 and Buntin claimed a 14-5 decision to his foe at 126, while Torres (113) and Mitchell (220) won by forfeits. The rest were Wolves losses, though Fields went the distance in his 152 match before losing 6-3.
Versus Wetumpka, Glenn earned a third-period pin at 160 and Reese a first-period pin at 195 for the only Dothan victories. Holland went the distance at 170 before losing 9-2 and Buntin was in a 4-4 tie with Jay Nowden at 126 before losing on a third-period pin.
