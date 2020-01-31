Eufaula claimed the title of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic completed on New Year’s Eve, but it paid off for all of the 16 teams that competed in the annual basketball tournament at the Civic Center.
A total of $58,880 was raised during the tournament, with portions distributed back to the teams on Friday at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
Four teams — Barbour County, Daleville, Enterprise and Eufaula — all received a check for $7,360. Though Daleville was eliminated in the second round by Carroll, it benefitted from the Eagles having to forfeit 17 early-season games due to having an ineligible player, including two games in the Hoops Classic, following an AHSAA ruling in mid-January.
A Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic committee decided on how to handle the Carroll situation following the AHSAA ruling.
Three teams which made it to the second round before being eliminated — Geneva, Providence Christian and Rehobeth — each received a check for $3,680. Dothan, which was eliminated by Carroll in the first round, also received a check for $3,680 by way of the Eagles having to forfeit the win.
Seven teams eliminated in the opening round — Abbeville, Ashford, Dale County, Headland, Houston Academy, Wicksburg and Houston County — still each pocketed a check worth $1,840. Carroll, though ultimately having its two wins in the tournament taken away by the state ruling, also received a check for $1,840
The single-elimination tournament was in its 14th year and has donated $599,196 to participating schools in the Wiregrass.
The five-day event traditionally begins the day after Christmas.
