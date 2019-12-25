With Santa’s duties in 2019 now a day in the history books, it is time for the Wiregrass’ annual post-Christmas Day sporting event -- the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
And this year’s event – the 14th since its beginning in 2006 --- starts in a special way.
Johnny Oppert, the tournament director since its first game and a former veteran basketball coach of 41 seasons in the Wiregrass, is being honored for his service at halftime of tonight’s 6:30 p.m. game between Dothan and Carroll.
“This year’s 2019 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic is going to be played in honor of coach Johnny Oppert,” Dothan Department of Leisure Services director Elston Jones said during the tournament bracket draw earlier this month.
Oppert, a hometown legend who played sports at Dothan High and later was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league organization who is a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame, made a career coaching basketball -- 27 years at Wallace College, 12 at Houston Academy, four at Wicksburg and two at Girard Junior High.
This year’s tournament starts with four games today, including the Dothan-Carroll game, one of the marquee match-ups of the first round games played today and Friday.
Carroll, under the guidance of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Famer and AHSAA Hall of Fame coach Raymond White, the fourth winningest coach in state history with 815 wins, is off to a 14-4 start. The 14 wins are the most of any Wiregrass girls or boys program. The Eagles have already won two tournament titles – the Karen Keller Tournament and the Daleville Christmas Tournament.
Dothan, in its first year after the consolidation of the two city schools, is also off to solid start as well at 8-3 under the direction of Janasky Fleming. The Wolves have won five straight, including two wins at the Southeast Health Classic last week.
Earlier at 3:30 p.m., Daleville (5-5) faces Ashford (9-8) in the opening game followed by defending tournament champion Eufaula (8-5) against Dale County (9-6) at 5 p.m. Eufaula has won six of its last eight games with the two losses to unbeaten Class 7A No. 3 ranked R.E. Lee.
Following the Dothan-Carroll game, the opening night concludes with Providence Christian (5-7) battling Houston County (2-5) at 8 p.m.
The second day on Friday opens with Rehobeth (12-5) playing Abbeville (6-6) at 3:30 p.m. followed by a battle of Panthers – Geneva (7-6) against Wicksburg (4-7) -- at 5 p.m.
Houston Academy (4-11) plays Barbour County (6-9) at 6:30 p.m. and Enterprise (8-6) faces Headland (7-5) in the nightcap.
Two games on Friday feature a rematch of a previous meeting this year. In an overtime game at the Geneva’s Thanksgiving Tournament, Geneva edged Wicksburg 76-72, while Enterprise won at Headland 66-55 on Nov. 19.
The tournament second round is scheduled for Saturday with four games, starting at 3:30 p.m.
After an off day on Sunday, the tourney resumes with the semifinal games on Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The tournament consolation and championship games are set for Tuesday, New Year’s Eve night, at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $6 each day for ages 6 and up and all proceeds are returned to the participating schools. The tournament, run by the City of Dothan, has returned $540,316 to participating teams over the previous 13 years.
2019 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Dothan Civic Center
All seats $6 daily
Children 5 & under admitted free
Thursday, Dec. 26
Daleville vs. Ashford, 3:30 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Dale County, 5 p.m.
Dothan vs. Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Houston County vs. Providence Christian, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 28
Rehobeth vs. Abbeville, 3:30 p.m.
Geneva vs. Wicksburg, 5 p.m.
Houston Academy vs. Barbour County, 6:30 p.m.
Enterprise vs. Headland, 8 p.m.
